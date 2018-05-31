Magpies fall to reigning premiers

CAMPERDOWN open netball coach Sharon Kenna concedes a “poor start” hurt her side in their round six Hampden netball league clash with Koroit.

The Saints raced out to a 10 goal lead at quarter time and held the margin for the rest of the day, recording a 44-31 victory.

Kenna said the slow start left the side with too much to do after the first change, but added she was pleased with how the rest of the game panned out.

“We just had a real bad start to the game, so I made some changes then we were in the game completely after that,” she said.

“We outscored them in the second half.”

The Magpies’ problems all stemmed from their attacking plays early in the match, with Kenna concerned with what Camperdown did with their opportunities.

“We just didn’t capitalise in our goal end in the first quarter,” she said.

Also causing a problem was one of the Saints’ young stars, Isabella Baker, who Kenna said was “quick and accurate” and was playing an “amazing game”.

“Not only were we losing it in our goal end, we weren’t covering their goal attack,” she said.

“She was doing a lot of damage.

“I just didn’t have an answer for her.”

More changes were made as the game progressed and all of sudden the Magpies “were back on track”.

“We just started to play better netball,” Kenna said.

“Because we missed so many goals in the first quarter, it became overwhelming (the margin).

“But we were more competitive and we shot better and just made the most of our chances.”

Kenna said some of the blame laid with her in relation to the side’s poor start, admitting that curiosity got the better of her.

“It was just worth a try to have another fiddle (with the side) but it backfired on me,” Kenna said.

“I need to persist with a more settled line-up.”

Ash Spokes and Krystal Baker were the Magpies’ best players against the Saints, with the pair both performing strongly.

“Ash Spokes was our best on court, I shifted her from wing attack to wing defence (after the first quarter),” Kenna said.

“She played real solid, tough netball (in defence) for three quarters.

“Krystal Baker came on five minutes into the second quarter and she gave us steadiness and accuracy in goals when she was on.”

Brooke Richardson was also named in the best, while Amy Morssinkhoff (17 goals), Baker (11) and Emma Wright (three) shared the goal scoring.

The loss leaves Camperdown four points outside the top five ahead of a clash with bottom side Portland this weekend.

Kenna said Portland’s results showed their goal end was performing but thinks the Magpies can stretch them at the defensive end.

However, she said her side would have a simple aim heading into the contest.

“If we can put four quarters together, we should be able to get the win,” Kenna said.

In other netball results, the division one (41-38), 17 and under (44-37) and 13 and under (26-20) sides recorded wins.

The division two (47-25), division three (45-26), 16 and under (21-16), 15 and under (36-15) and 14 and under (32-26) teams were not as successful, all going down to the Saints.