Magpies down Hamilton

A STRONG third term has lifted Camperdown’s open netballers to win number three for the season against Hamilton on Saturday night.

The Magpies were clinical during the third quarter as they extended their three goal half-time lead to a comfortable 12 goal margin in the 41-32 victory.

Despite missing several players, Camperdown raced out of the blocks in the opening term, shooting 13 goals to seven to set up a handy buffer at quarter time.

Hamilton was quick to respond in the second term and cut the Magpies’ advantage back to three by the main break.

The third term saw Camperdown regain control, adding 16 goals to seven for the quarter and open a match-winning lead with 15 minutes of netball remaining.

The final term was a mirror image of the second quarter, with the home side outscoring the Magpies 9-6, but the visitors had already done enough to ice the game.

Brooke Richardson, Olivia Hickey and Olivia Henzen were Camperdown’s best players, while Ashlea Spokes (21 goals) and Amy Morssinkhoff (20) were lively in the goal circle.

The win sees Camperdown remain one of five sides with a 3-1 record to start the season, as the Magpies sit in fourth place on percentage.

Camperdown hosts South Warrnambool this weekend, with the Roosters one of the competition’s improved sides in the early part of the season.

In division one, Hamilton proved too good for Camperdown, winning 32-22.

The Magpies trailed by only five girls at the final change but could not run overrun the Kangaroos in the final term.

Georgia Vick, Leah Sinnott and Genevieve McLeod were the best players, while Jocelyn McDonald (19 goals) and Annabel Lucas (three) shared the scoring.

The division two game saw Hamilton record a 32-19 victory.

Robyn Fitzgerald, Sarah McInnes and Kayla Hallyburton were the best players, as Hallyburton finished with 13 goals while Rachel Lucas chipped in with six.

In division three, Camperdown was completely outplayed by the Kangaroos, going down 36-16.

Sophie Sumner (six goals), Codi Holmes and Kayla Hallyburton (10) all performed well for Camperdown.

The 17 and under side was also defeated, going down 31-24.

The game was evenly poised at half-time before Hamilton moved ahead in the second half to claim victory.

Chelsea Baker (two goals), Annabel Lucas and Maggie Conheady (20) were standout performers for the Magpies.

The 15 and under team also went down 36-22, with Chloe Vick, Maggie Conheady and Tahli Kent named as the top performers.

The 13 and under side won a close game over the Kangaroos 28-24.

Hamilton made a comeback in the final term reducing the margin from seven to four goals, but the Magpies adapted to the pressure and remained composed in the win.

Ruby Conheady (14 goals), Ella Sadler and Mary Place (14) were the side’s best.

The 14 and under side won 41-9, recording the biggest win on the netball court for the day in the process.

The Magpies started the game in strong form and carried their performance throughout the remaining three quarters to extend its unbeaten run this season.

Lily Baker, Sarah Lane and Eliza Fleming were the Magpies’ best while Jaimie Castledine (21 goals) and Tayla Kavanagh (20) were strong in the goal circle.

Both junior and senior clubs will face the Roosters this weekend, with the senior body playing at home on Saturday, while the juniors play at Friendly Societies Park on Sunday.