Lease signed

CAMPERDOWN’S saleyards will be under new management as of next week after Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) entered into a long-term lease for the facility with the Corangamite Shire Council this week.

Finalised on Wednesday, the agreement will come into effect on Thursday, May 24.

The changeover will see the facility rebranded as the Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange (CRLX) with its first sale scheduled for Tuesday, May 29.

RLX business transition manager Dan Muller said the lease represents an integral step in the expansion of the RLX network (which currently stretches from Rockhampton in Queensland to Ballarat in Victoria) into southern and western Victoria.

“Our main focus is to maintain and enhance regular sales at CRLX with a focus on expanding the range of services available at the facility,” he said.

“Due to the nature and regional locations of the RLX facilities our operations have a significant impact upon the communities in which we operate.

“RLX is looking forward to engaging with and supporting the region where possible.”

As part of the lease agreement, CRLX will undergo a range of improvements in the coming years, including transitioning the site to be a soft floor facility, improving on site water usage and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Corangamite Shire councillor and Saleyards Advisory Committee chair Simon Illingworth said the long-term lease is “a vote of confidence” in the Camperdown saleyards.

“Regional Livestock Exchanges has a proven track record of investing in and improving regional saleyards across Australia,” he said.

“This long-term deal means stability and security for our farmers and stock agents, who will be able to get on with the job and continue to make it a great place to do business.

“I want to thank the stock agents and farmers for their patience while this deal was being signed.”

Shire mayor Jo beard said council has always been committed to getting the best outcome for the future of the facility.

“The saleyards has enormous potential and it continues to record strong sales in a competitive environment,” she said.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this process for their understanding and I encourage farmers, stock agents and members of the community to maintain their commitment to the local saleyards and the new operators.”

RLX’s portfolio of modern livestock selling facilities has a current annual turnover exceeding $1 billion with its latest upgrade being the Central Victorian Livestock Exchange (CVLX) at Ballarat, which is scheduled to open mid this year.