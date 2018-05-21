Hampden takes another step

THE Hampden Football Netball League’s quest to move up the AFL Victoria Community Championship rankings moved another step forward on Saturday.

Jonathon Brown’s Bottle Greens side finished strongly to defeat Bendigo 11.16 (82) to 10.13 (73) in the ninth versus 10th ranked interleague clash.

It was the second consecutive victory for Hampden under Brown, who is on a mission to see the league return to its glory days in the 1970s and 80s.

The Bottle Greens kicked the first goal of the match through Koroit’s Jarrod Korewha into a slight breeze

Bendigo hit back late in the term with three unanswered goals to hit the front, taking a 17 point lead into the first change.

The Bottle Greens had ample opportunity to put the game to bed in the second quarter, but inaccurate kicking plagued the side.

They kicked 2.9 for the quarter and had most of the play and went into the half-time break two points ahead.

The third term was a fairly even tussle, with the Bottle Greens and Bendigo both kicking two goals apiece.

Things could have been different if Bendigo had have kicked straight, with the breeze proving difficult to master as they kicked seven behinds for the quarter.

They headed into the final term with a slight two point advantage, with Hampden having the aid of the breeze with a period to play.

While Bendigo started the final quarter with two behinds, it was Hampden who made the most of their opportunities at the right moment in front of goal.

Portland’s Jay Moody kicked truly to put Hampden ahead once again before goals to Warrnambool’s Jackson Bell and Portland coach Luke Crane extended their lead to 14 points.

Bendigo answered with a goal of their own, before Korewha and his Koroit team-mate Tim McIntyre both converted to push the margin out to 23 points.

Not to be outdone, Bendigo mounted one last challenge kicking two late goals but the Bottle Greens had done enough to secure a nine point victory.

South Warrnambool’s Shannon Beks was awarded best on ground honours for the Bottle Greens, while Port Fairy’s Kaine Mercovich, Koroit’s Dallas Mooney, South midfielder James Hussey and Terang Mortlake’s Alex Moloney also played well.

Camperdown defender Jack Williams was also named in the best, while Magpie team-mates Cameron Spence and Fraser Lucas also represented the league.

The win signalled another step in the right direction for the league, following last year’s triumph over the South East Football Netball League.

It’s expected Hampden will face the Western Region Football League in the 2019 edition of the AFL Victoria Community Championships.

The under 18s also performed well against Bendigo, with the Bottle Greens posting an 11.10 (76) to 3.6 (24) victory.

Hampden hit the front early of the match and was never headed, as they limited Bendigo’s opportunities in front of goal with a fine defensive display.

South Warrnambool’s Emmanuel Ajang and Jalen Porter were lively up forward, with the pair finishing with three goals each, while Hamilton’s Josh Mawson was best on ground.

On Sunday, two Hampden league sides took out South West Junior Football Carnival honours.

The under 16 white team defeated Hamilton and the under 14 green team defeated Hampden’s white side in the respective grand finals.

In the under 12 competition, Warrnambool and District Football Netball League registered victory.