Hampden comes up trumps

TWO Hampden Football Netball League junior netball sides have qualified for the Netball Victoria State Titles after strong displays at the Western Zone Association Championships on Sunday.

The 17 and under team won their championship section, while the 15 and under team was defeated in the grand final.

The 13 and under team was also close to booking a state titles berth, going down in the semi finals.

The 17 and under side finished third on the ladder with five wins from seven games in the championship section to book a finals spot.

They notched up wins over Western Border (17-11), Mininera and District (17-8), Maryborough and Castlemaine District (27-4), Warrnambool and District (24-5) and South West and District (27-7).

The side lost to both Ballarat Netball Association (20-12) and Ballarat Football Netball League (18-17) teams in the home and away matches, before defeating both sides in the finals to win the section.

They first exacted revenge on the Ballarat Netball Association (18-9) before holding off the Ballarat Football Netball League (17-14) in the grand final.

The 15 and under side finished on top in the championship section with five wins and one loss across six games.

They defeated Mininera and District (29-4), Western Border (14-12), Maryborough and Castlemaine District (20-8), Warrnambool City (18-4) and Ballarat Netball Association (19-7), with their loss coming to the Ballarat Football Netball League (14-13).

The side defeated Warrnambool City (16-6) in the semi-final before going down to Western Border (16-10) in the grand final.

The 13 and under Hampden team also finished third on the ladder after winning four of their seven games to book a semi-final berth.

They recorded a draw with Maryborough and Castlemaine (5-5), which was followed by victories over Mininera and District (24-1), Warrnambool City (21-4) and Western Border (15-9).

Hampden then lost to the Ballarat Netball Association (11-10), defeated South West District (16-7), before once again falling, this time to the Ballarat Football Netball League (20-8).

They faced the Ballarat Netball Association once again in the semi-final, narrowly going down 13-11, with the Ballarat Football Netball League going on to take out overall honours.

The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League also sent 13 and under and 15 and under sides that competed in the reserve sections and a 17 and under championship team to Ballarat.

The 17 and under side did not record a victory, while the 15 and under side was undefeated and won the grand final against South West District (16-9).

The 13 and under side finished second on the ladder and made it to the grand final but went down to Central Highlands (11-5).

Meanwhile, the Hampden Football Netball League has assembled a 36 player squad to trial for the open squad set to contest the Association Championship finals.

Camperdown’s Brooke Richardson, Amy Morssinkhoff and Emma Wright were all selected in the initial squad.

The Netball Victoria Association Championships Finals Day will be held at the State Netball Hockey Centre on June 17.