Foxhow Road reopens

AFTER being closed to the public for four months due to a major upgrade, Foxhow Road will reopen to through traffic today (Friday).

A popular connection route between Camperdown and the Hamilton Highway, the road offers motorists an alternative route to Geelong and Melbourne.

Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said about four kilometres of the road (between Wettenhalls Lane and 1.5 kilometres past Leslie Manor Road) has been rebuilt and widened.

“Previously the road was too narrow and damaged for cars to pass each other while still keeping their tyres on a sealed surface,” she said.

“Drivers are now able to enjoy a full lane in each direction with the benefit of a one metre wide shoulder on either side of the road.”

The road’s drainage was also upgraded, with two large and two minor culverts built near Leslie Manor Road to help improve the longevity of the road surface.

An additional 900 metre section of Foxhow Road, between Mount Myrtoon Lane and Wettenhalls Lane, was also widened and resurfaced.

Some minor works, such as line marking, will be completed once the road is reopened, requiring a reduced speed limit to remain in place until those works are finished.

Ms Tierney said drivers will now enjoy a smoother and safer journey.

“The reopening of Foxhow Road is fantastic news for the community and it’s great to see that really substantial works have been completed,” she said.

“Widening this narrow road will make a huge difference for the people who travel on this road every day.”

The Foxhow Road upgrade is part of the Andrews Labor Government’s $40 million investment to improve narrow roads in the south west region.