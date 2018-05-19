Era ends for Davis family

WHEN Gwen Davis and her late husband Bob took on a Camperdown milk bar in 1978, it was nothing to work 15 hours a day and get home at 10 o’clock at night.

Wind the clock forward almost 40 years and the milk bar has seen three generations of the Davis family don aprons and serve behind the Manifold Street counter.

Today (Friday) marks the end of an era as the Davises put in their last day before handing over to new owners Annie O’Sullivan and Gary Doyle.

“It was a lot busier back when Bob and I started,” Gwen said.

“The supermarkets all closed at 5.30pm through the week and were closed for most of the weekend, so we were very busy over the weekends.

“We had a fairly big range of groceries and fruit and veg’ back then.”

During the early days the milk bar did not have a bain-marie and the Davis family cooked dim sims, chips and everything else hot as it was ordered.

“I did a lot of running from the front of the shop, to the kitchen and back again,” Gwen said.

“We also had a quite a big lolly counter and the kids would come in and pick and choose what they wanted, one lolly at a time – it drove me mad when I was trying to cook something out the back at the same time!”

Gwen’s sons also helped in the milk bar, with son Andrew running it for a brief three-year stint in the early 90s before another son Jack took it over with his wife Julie.

“Our kids were tiny at the time and we had a cot and television out the back and used to go across to the video shop to stock up on movies to keep them entertained over the weekends,” Julie said.

“They’ve grown up here and have all worked here, as have nearly all of our nieces and nephews.

“It was long hours an hard work in the beginning, but the business has given us and our kids a good life and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Though maintaining the 9pm close for many years, Jack and Julie eventually made the decision to close at 8pm, then 7pm and in recent years have shut up shop at 5pm.

“The supermarkets changed all that,” Jack said.

“They stay open longer now, so that’s where the people go.

“We’ve had a really good bunch of regulars over the years and great support from the locals – in fact, if it wasn’t for the locals, we wouldn’t be here.

“We really do thank everyone for their support.”

In terms of fast food, Julie said little had changed in the 40 years.

“Pies, pasties, chips and milkshakes are as popular as ever, although the young ones probably don’t know what malt is,” she said.

“We still stock lollies, just not as many. There is no such thing as liquorice blocks anymore and you can’t get choo choo bars and the big cigars and Fags we knew as kids are now rebranded as Big Bosses and Fads.”

The family also paid tribute to Gwen Jackson who remained with the milk bar over the 40 years.

“I would have been lost without her and Julie’s the same,” Gwen (Davis) said.

“She’s been with us every step of the way and still comes in even now – we really thank her for everything she’s done.”