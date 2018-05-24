Camperdown defends ladies title

ONLY one Camperdown Golf Club ladies pennant side came away with victory at the Western District Golf Association pennant finals, however the club’s overall achievement was not lost on its players.

Camperdown had all three pennant sides playing in the finals of the competition at Terang on Monday, with the division four handicap prevailing 4-1 over East Framlingham.

The division one side narrowly lost 3-2 to Terang in a match-up that was decided on the 20th and final hole, while the division three team also went down 3-2 to Peterborough, who broke a 23-year drought in the process.

The division four victory marked team captain Sue Stevenson’s first pennant triumph, while a number of the side were part of last year’s win.

Chris Farmer, Liz Fry and Helen Dyson all played in the 2017 victory, while Jenny Hillman played this year after missing last season’s win.

Stevenson said the victory was “fantastic” but focussed on the club’s overall achievement.

“It’s been great for us to have all three teams in the final, it was the first time that’s happened in the club’s history,” she said.

“We’re over the moon.”

In the individual results Fry, Hillman, Farmer and Dyson all won their matches, while Stevenson was defeated.

Stevenson said despite the side winning 4-1, the encounter was much closer than it appeared, adding that Dyson’s form this season had been great to watch.

“Liz went up the 19th, I went up the 18th, Jenny won on the 17th, Chris won three and two and Helen was seven up with five to go,” she said.

“Helen has had really good wins every single round, she hasn’t lost, so she’s had a superb season.”

The division one handicap final was won on what would have been the 92nd hole if all individual matches had been decided on the 18th green.

Team captain Donna Conheady said the fixture was “two all and headed up the last hole” as Terang’s Vicki Philp and Camperdown’s Marg White were the last pair to finish.

Earlier, Michelle Beasley defeated Terri Sinnott (three and one) and Judy Carmody beat Mandy Dalton (eight and six) to give Terang a 2-0 advantage.

Camperdown hit back in the two other matches with Donna Conheady defeating Marion Venn (one up) and Sue Pollock winning over Sue Morrison (five and three).

With pennant glory on the line, the match between Philp and White went right down to the wire.

Neither player could secure victory in the first 18 holes, with play-off holes required to decide the match and the season.

The pair went down the 19th hole but still could not be split before Philp narrowly got home on the 20th.

While it was hard to swallow the loss, Conheady was upbeat about her side’s performance.

“We’re a bit disappointed because it’s so close,” she said.

“We certainly got a lot closer than we thought.

“We knew they would be a lot tougher playing them on their home course.”

Conheady praised her side for their courage and effort, particularly after Terang got away to an early lead.

“I’m really proud of the girls and how they played,” she said.

“There’s a lot of fight in them.

“I was really happy with how they all rallied.

“They all had to play their A game and they did.”

Conheady noted that the “competition has been so even” across the home and away rounds, with her side determined to make up for narrowly missing out last season.

“In the context of the season, we did really well to get here,” Conheady said.

“They’ve (Terang) been the benchmark all season, they’ve had good depth and good players and we really respect them.”

In the division three handicap final, Camperdown and Peterborough went head to head for the second time in two years.

With Camperdown the defending champion after knocking over Peterborough 4-1 last year, the coastal town club reversed the result this season to win 3-2, claiming their first pennant flag since 1995.

The final match between Deb Narik and Loretta Roberts decided the result, with both sides snaring two wins across the other four individual matches.

Jeanette Lambell (five and four) and Elaine Telford (five and four) won their matches, and Maree Finlay (three and two) and Doreen Horan (seven and six) were defeated to leave the fixture evenly poised.

Narik and Roberts entered the 18th hole all square, with neither player able to get ahead in the contest.

However, it was Roberts who came out on top when it mattered most to defeat Narik by a shot.

Team captain Lambell said the season was a “team effort”.

“Three to two couldn’t be much closer,” she said.

“I’m very proud of all the team.

“They got us there.”

She also praised the club for their achievement in the pennant competition.

“Camperdown did extremely well to get all three teams in,” she said.

“It was a great season.”