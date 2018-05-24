ABOUT 1100 residents across the Lismore district were left without power for more than 15 hours overnight Tuesday due to two underground faults.

Powercor media and public affairs manager Emma Tyner said the power went out at 6.30pm Tuesday.

“Fixing faults on underground cables is complex and can take time,” she said.

The two underground faults were located on the Camperdown-Lismore Road, directly under the high-voltage transmission lines that run from east to west.

The overnight blackout also affected Derrinallum, Berrybank, Mingay and Mount Bute residents.

Ms Tyner said a generator system was brought in to progressively restore power to customers from 10am.

Located on the Hamilton Highway near the Lismore-Skipton Road intersection, the system included two 500 Kilovolt-amp (kVA) generators and one 1250kVA generator.

The three generators were connected to a transformer to boost the voltage and then connected to the existing overhead power lines.

Later in the day a team of Powercor workers installed a temporary overhead power line over the faulty underground section to provide a medium-term solution, until the underground faults can be fixed.

“We are continuing to investigate why the fault has occurred,” Ms Tyner said.

Lismore Newsagency manager Stephen Baldock said many businesses remained closed while the power was out.

“The servos couldn’t sell petrol and the supermarket was shut,” he said.

“Australia Post regulations stipulate that we can’t open during power outages, so we remained closed Wednesday morning as well.

“However, we were still here from 5.30am as usual processing the mail and papers, which we did by a small portable light.”

Mr Baldock said the newsagency reopened at about 11am when power was restored to the premises.

A time frame for repairs to the two faulty underground cables was unknown at the time of publication.