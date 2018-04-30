Timely repairs for clock tower

MUCH-NEEDED restoration works on Camperdown’s historic clock tower will start today.

Corangamite Shire mayor Jo Beard said the 31.4 metre-high tower was the town’s centrepiece and needed to be preserved.

“The clock tower is a beautiful icon of Camperdown, a visitor attraction, a link to our heritage and a practical timepiece for locals and those passing through on the highway,” she said.

Cr Beard confirmed Melbourne building company Abode Restoration had been awarded the contract to undertake works over approximately nine weeks on the 121 year-old landmark.

“The clock faces are showing their age with rust and cracks that will be cleaned and treated,” she said.

“Abode will also repair cracks in the rendering and mortar to keep moisture from damaging the brickwork.

“They will also fix leaks in the roof and replace some severely damaged timber under the cladding.”