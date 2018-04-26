Remembering their sacrifices

LOCAL residents flocked to Camperdown on Wednesday to commemorate one of the country’s biggest days of remembrance.

April 25 marks Anzac Day, a day written into Australian folklore since 1915, when the Anzac forces landed in Gallipoli.

More than 100 years later, Anzac Day attracts people young and old to dawn and morning services to recognise and honour those who have fallen.

In Camperdown, the 6am dawn service attracted more than 450 people, according to Camperdown RSL president Alan Fleming.

He said the early rise was a great way to start commemorations of such a special day.

“It was exceptionally good,” Mr Fleming said.

“It was a foggy morning but it gave me a special sense of individuality being in the fog.

“We played the a cappella version of the song Be Still My Soul and with the girl singing in the crisp early morning air, it was fantastic.”

Mr Fleming said a special part of the dawn service was the reading of names who served in the wars.

“We read all the names out that are listed on the Soldiers Memorial,” he said.

“Those names of those who served from World War One through to Vietnam are all up on the memorial.

“There’s over 260 names on there.”

Anzac Day 2018

The RSL placed a single wreath in memory of the Anzacs, before the service moved to the Lone Pine on Pike Street.

Another RSL wreath is laid at the site of the tree to commemorate the Battle of Lone Pine.

“Our tree, we believe, was from a lone pine seed in Gallipoli,” Mr Fleming said.

“It was planted in 1981.”

The 10.30am morning service and march also attracted a strong crowd, with more than 900 people attending.

Members of the Warrnambool Garrison laid a wreath at Boer War memorial near the clock tower, in a moment Mr Fleming described as “fitting”.

The Lakes and Craters Band, followed by RSL members led the march to the Soldiers Memorial, as the CFA, scouts and guides, local schools and local football club trailed behind.

George and Lisa Coleman, from the Creswick Lighthorse Club also rode their horses in the march.

“I was very impressed with the amount of people that marched, but also by the amount of young people that marched,” Mr Fleming said.

“The lighthorse feature, those guys rode from the Shrine of Remembrance to the MCG last night (Tuesday night) and were back here at 6am for the dawn service, which is unbelievable.”

At the Soldiers Memorial, the tributes flowed for the fallen as Camperdown College school captains Ethan Coates and Lauren McIlveen read the special exhortation and Mercy Regional College (MRC) student Ripley Watt recited the ode.

Lakes and Craters bugler Bernie Dunn played the Last Post and Rouse, while another MRC student Josh Newcombe was the guest speaker.

Josh spoke about his school’s trip to the Western Front, where students learnt about the Anzac history and visited the battlefields, schools and cemeteries in France.

“Every two years MRC take a battlefield tour to the Western Front,” Mr Fleming said.

“The way Josh spoke, you could see he learnt an enormous amount of knowledge on the trip.”

A wreath laying then followed before the catafalque party was discharged and the service brought to a close.

He said the turnout to the services shows just how much the day meant to the country.

“You can tell by the atmosphere of the gathering that everyone is there for a sole purpose,” Mr Fleming said.

“And you can also see that with the amount of wreath numbers (laid) and poppies that were put down following the ceremony.”

He said a “lot of” behind the scenes activity went on to ensure the day ran smoothly.

Mr Fleming thanked the local police, SES, Lions Club, Scouts and the Corangamite Shire for their efforts on Wednesday.

“An enormous group of people within our community come together to make the day work,” he said.

After the ceremony, a large number of people ventured to the RSL hall for refreshments and a chance to view the military display at the hall.

The military display is available to be viewed every first Sunday of the month or a suitable time can be arranged by contacting Alan Fleming on 0439 229 606.