Record set for Good Friday

CAMPERDOWN and district residents outdid themselves for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal this year, after raising a record total of $27,943.

Marking 40 years of organising the appeal, Rob and Chrissie Fleming said the end result was “fantastic” and praised the wider community for its generous support.

“We were expecting the total to be down a bit because people would be giving to the various fire relief appeals now under way, so to have a record total is absolutely astounding,” Mrs Fleming said.

“I think because the essence of the appeal is to help sick kids, people are happy to dip in and find something to give.”

Mr Fleming said the Good Friday collection kicked off well with an individual donation of $2000.

“One lady walked in the door pretty early on and gave us two envelopes which contained $2000, which blew us away,” he said.

“The Boyds should also be congratulated, having raised more than $5000 at their Music by the Lake concert.”

Camperdown Safeway gave $4015, Kellie Kempton’s ‘Girls Night In’ added another $2300 to the total and the Hampden Hotel Social Club raised another $648.

Mr Fleming said a Facebook shout-out for volunteer collectors saw a strong contingent of kids, families and individuals answer the call.

“We also had great support from the district fire brigades who went from farm to farm rattling the collection tins,” he said.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better result to mark our 40 years of co-ordinating the appeal.”

Good Friday Appeal 2018 The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal 2018 photo gallery of Camperdown and district residents and volunteers.

Volunteer collectors included Jane, Grace and Elli Brumby, Melissa Couch, Lil Hands, Di McMillen, Amarli and Issac Lawlor, the Wilkinson family, Girl Guides Nancy Pekin, Glenda and Lauren McIlveen, Oscar Maloney, Jaymee, Josh, Judy and Ashleigh Lucas, Poppy, Sasha, Hope, Lilly and Narelle Kerr, Meg and Isla Nolan, Ellie Rickard, Eliza O’Neil, Evie Clementson, Kellie Kempton and Nicole, Vogue, Knox, Rhett and Skye Fleming.

District CFA brigades involved included Camperdown, Bookaar, Bostocks Creek, Pomborneit, Weerite, Chocolyn and Leslie Manor.

The Camperdown Lions Club was also thanked for helping to co-ordinate the collection on the day.

Surrounding district tallies included: Lismore – $363, Derrinallum – $800, Cobden – $10,890, Timboon – $36,283, Terang – $12,504 and Mortlake – $4620.

In total, the statewide Royal Children’s Hospital Appeal also recorded a record result with a final tally of $18,043,251.