Magpies knock off Warrnambool

CAMPERDOWN ended a six-year drought at Reid Oval with a 16-point triumph over Warrnambool in round two of Hampden league football.

May 12, 2012 was the last time that the black and white got to sing their song at the final siren, however the Magpies were not about to let that record stretch any further courtesy of an 8.16 (64) to 7.6 (48) victory.

The margin could have been far greater if not for innacuracy in front of goals, with the Magpies converting just one third of its scoring chances.

Camperdown endured a goalless first term, with five behinds to open its scoring on a perfect day for football.

However, they soon turned a two-point quarter time deficit into a nine-point lead at the main break, before a dominant third term set up the victory.

The visitors booted three goals to one in the third quarter to open a 25-point gap.

Despite the Blues’ best efforts in the final term which included four goals, Camperdown added two majors of their own to stem the flow.

Nick Bateman provided a strong forward prescence to finish with two goals, as did Jacob Mahony.

Will Rowbottom was named as the Magpies’ best, along with Cam Spence, Fraser Lucas, Luke O’Neil, Bateman and Matthew Field.

Round three action will see the undefeated Magpies play host to North Warrnambool, who are yet to record a win in season 2018 following a one-point loss at home against Portland last Saturday.

Camperdown’s reserves went down by 25 points, as Warrnambool built on its advantage at every change during a 9.12 (66) to 5.11 (41) result.

Harry Hunkin booted two goals for the Magpies, with one each to Tom Place, Charlie Brett and Grant Place.

Veteran Wayne Loader and the returning Daniel Hickey were named among the best in a losing performance.

Camperdown under 18.5 side were comprehensively beaten, falling to the Blues 16.10 (106) to 6.8 (44).

Luke Ball was the only multiple goal kicker for Camperdown with two, as he was named in the best along with twin brother Leigh, Sid Bradshaw, Toby Kent, Jack Helmore and Mitchell Gristede.