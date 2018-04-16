A cuppa and cake makes a difference

TEACUPS were raised and cupcakes enjoyed as last week’s morning tea fundraiser at the Camperdown chemist raised $1000 for a fire affected family.

healthSAVE Camperdown Pharmacy partner Sarah Baker said a steady stream of shoppers supported the cause.

“We had some wonderful treats for people to enjoy and people were very generous,” she said.

“We even had quite a few people who donated $50 without staying to enjoy the morning tea.”

Local CWA and Camperdown Walking Group members added to the fun.

“They all came in and really enjoyed themselves – it was lovely to see,” Ms Baker said.

“A lot of our regular customers also made a special trip in to support the cause, which was nice.”

Customers donated $5 per person for the morning tea, while several businesses pre-ordered plates of ‘goodies’ for $20 each.

Staff member Selena Lawlor initiated the morning tea, with all money raised to be donated to the local Merrett family which lost their home in the Elingamite blaze.

The Merrett’s daughter was a previous employee at the pharmacy.

“We really want to thank everyone for coming along and being so generous,” Ms Baker said.