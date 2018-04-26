Camperdown hosts annual international horse trials

LOCAL and interstate competitors flocked to Camperdown’s Lakes Complex over the weekend for the annual Northern Horse Park Lakes and Craters International Horse Trials.

Staged over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, over 200 riders took part in dressage, cross-country and showjumping events in classes ranging from CCI three star to EvA80 level.

Lakes and Craters Horse Trials president Nick McClelland was thrilled with the event’s success, after organisers decided to move the event away from its traditional December timeslot.

“Overall it was a great success,” he said.

“We got great feedback from competitors and officials in relation to the Sylvia Roberts designed cross-country course.

“It rode well and provided unique challenges to riders, so we’re really pleased with how it went.”

McClelland said competition was at high levels across all classes.

“It was a pretty high standard, particularly when you run a high level class such as the CCI three star,” he said.

“That class is a qualifier for the World Equestrian Games and Olympic competition and is one of the better competitions in Australia.

“We also had quite a few local riders who performed well too.

“We had a large variation in standards, but there were solid performers in all class ranges.”

Two performances stood out amongst a number of McClelland’s highlights across the weekend.

“Molly Barry, one of our CCI three star riders was a trailblazer for the new Sylvia Roberts course,” he said.

“And the winner of the two star class, Pakistan’s Usman Khan had his first eventing win in Australia and we were pretty stoked it happened at our event.”

A range of initiatives implemented by event organisers were also well received and supported.

This year, a barbecue and outdoor cinema entertained guests on the Friday night, while several food stalls traded across the weekend.

“The barbecue and outdoor cinema was a great success,” McClelland said.

“It was really pleasant sitting out on the oval in front of the big screen and we were extremely lucky with the weather over the whole weekend.

“It was also the first year we had commercial food stalls and they were really well supported and received and we’ll be getting those back next year.”

McClelland thanked the volunteers and sponsors for their efforts in ensuring the event ran as smoothly as possible.

“I’d like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors for their great support this year,” he said.

“They make it so much easier for us to run our event.”

Attention will now turn to the Lakes and Craters Horse Trials two day event, a national competition held at the Lakes Complex.

“The last weekend in November, the 24th and 25th is our two day event and we’ll be running all three phases again over a shorter format,” McClelland said.

Results:

CCI three star: Molly Barry – La Muso;

CIC three star: Rohan Luxmoore – Bells N Whistles;

CIC two star: Usman Khan – Al Buraq;

CCI one star: Yona Lloyd – Ballahowe Osprey;

CIC one star: Andrew Cooper – Der Von Wedel;

CCN105: Jenny Bowker – BMS Alexeah;

CCN105J: Connie Miller – Don Roccardo;

EvA95 Section A: Will Enzinger – Cairo Xtreme;

EvA95 Section B: Andrew Cooper – WG Orlando;

EvA80 Section A: Claire Rowan – Hillside Welts Solar;

EvA80 Section B: Edith Kane – CPH Thundercat.