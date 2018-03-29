Swamp flood

Lake Gnotuk’s smouldering swamp is set to be extinguished from the inside out, thanks to more than two million litres of water being piped from Lake Bullen Merri every 24 hours.

Set alight during the St Patrick’s Day fires two weeks ago, the swamp has emitted plumes of potentially toxic smoke ever since, as are the Cobrico swamp and Lake Elingamite swamp.

CFA District Six regional duty officer Peter Lowe said while the two other peat fires were expected to burn for some time, the shallow nature of the Gnotuk swamp meant flooding it was a valid strategy.

“Unless we had 10 inches of rain, that peat fire would just keep burning,” he said.

“The aim of this operation is to flood the swamp and extinguish it that way.”

Forest Fire Management Victoria sector commander Glen Adkins said a helicopter had air-dropped a large pump onto the northern shores of Lake Bullen Merri about lunchtime on Saturday.

One and a half kilometres of 100mm-wide hose was then connected to the pump and run up the lake’s crater to a second pump located on a CFA tanker, across Sadlers Road and down into Lake Gnotuk’s crater to the burning swamp.

“We had help from the Narre Warren East, Wonga Park and Scoresby CFA brigades to put the hoses in place,” he said.

“The second pump was needed to get the water over the ridgeline.

“Huge sprinklers then spray the water across the swamp area.”

Mr Adkins said 2000 litres of water was being pumped from the lake every minute, with pumps running 24/7, stopping only to refuel or for minor maintenance.

“It’s taking a while, but it is working, the swamp is definitely filling up,” he said.

“The fire is being put out from the centre outwards, so we’re using thermal imaging to keep track of the hot spots and then directing the sprinklers onto those spots.

“We’re really happy with the progress being made – the swamp is visibly filling, it’s working well.”

The initiative means it is the first time water has passed from one lake to the other since the early 1840s as suggested in some historical documents.

Mr Adkins said different strategies would be put in place to address the Lake Elingamite and Cobrico peat fires, with a heavy reliance on aerial water drops likely.