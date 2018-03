The rebuild begins AFTER being forced to flee across their paddocks during last Saturday night’s fire storm, the Sadler family were counting their blessings. Read more »

Flames of destruction FIRE investigators are continuing to assess the cause of three separate fires which saw 18 houses burnt to the ground, 48 sheds destroyed and 11,100 hectares of land wiped out over the weekend. Read more »

Lib’s promise high velocity trains THE Liberal National Party has vowed to “give country Victorians the rail service they deserve” with a pre-election promise to deliver 16 new engines and 96 new rail cars if they are elected at the November election.

Read more »