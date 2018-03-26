Rebels fall short in season opener

THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels will be ruing a missed opportunity after Bendigo Pioneers overran the Rebels in the final quarter of their TAC Cup match.

The Rebels, who entered the final change 19 points ahead, could not withstand a fourth quarter charge from the Pioneers, who kicked four goals to one to win by a point.

Rebels head coach Marc Greig was disappointed to go down after his side controlled the early stages of the match.

He highlighted the statistical difference between the Rebels’ first and fourth quarters, with those stats showing the Rebels at their best and worst across the match.

“There was some really exciting play today (Saturday) and I think that will give the boys a lot of confidence knowing that we played so well for so long,” Greig said, speaking on the Rebels’ coaches corner video post match.

“(But) there is so much to learn from a game that we only lost by a point.”

The match was an even affair in the opening term, as both sides had their opportunities to score but it was Bendigo who took a four point lead into quarter time.

The Rebels responded in the second quarter kicking three goals to one to enter the main break 12 points ahead.

However, if it was not for inaccurate kicking, the Rebels could have extended their margin, kicking five behinds for the quarter.

A fairly even third term followed the main break, but the Rebels were able to push their lead to 19 points after kicking three goals in the quarter.

The side continued to be wasteful in front of goal in that term and after three quarters had only kicked eight goals from 20 scoring shots.

The final quarter saw Bendigo rally early, kicking three consecutive goals to draw within a point of the Rebels with 10 minutes remaining.

Ballarat’s Jed Hill kicked truly two minutes later to give the Rebels a seven point buffer before Bendigo answered to make it a one point game with five minutes remaining.

Neither side was able to kick a goal in the last five minutes, but two behinds to Bendigo was enough to hand the Pioneers a one point victory.

Camperdown’s Toby Mahony was amongst the Rebels’ best players, kicking a goal, while Terang Mortlake’s Scott Carlin was prominent across half back.

The Rebels’ girl’s side had earlier started the day in positive fashion, defeating the Pioneers by 33 points.

An extra day’s break will give the Rebels the chance to regroup ahead of this Sunday’s second round clash against reigning premier Geelong Falcons at GMHBA Stadium starting at 1pm.