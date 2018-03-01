Pelicans set for big weekend

BOOKAAR under 16 coach Will Rowbottom is quietly confident his side has what it takes to triumph in Sunday’s under 16 grand final against Terang.

The young Pelicans advanced to the grand final on the back of a dominant semi-final bowling performance, in which they bowled Cobden out for six in 13 overs.

Rowbottom said his players will take confidence out of last weekend’s victory into the grand final at Camperdown’s S.A. Wright Oval.

“It’s pretty exciting,” he said.

“The boys have worked really hard and played all year for it.

“Hopefully they get what they deserve and that’s a win.”

The Pelicans finished on top of the ladder, winning eight matches of the season, with two losses and two drawn matches.

One of those losses was at the hands of Terang, with the sides splitting the season series one win apiece.

“I think both sides are pretty evenly matched, we’ve had some good contests during the year,” Rowbottom said.

“Overall, I think it should be a good contest and a good test for our boys.”

Terang coach Paddy Kavanagh conceded favouritism in the match to Bookaar, but said the club’s juniors had put a positive spin on a tough year for the club.

“With the seniors struggling a bit this year, it’s great for the club to have some representation in the finals,” he said.

“We haven’t played finals in the juniors for about four years, but we’re very happy to be there (in the grand final).

“Bookaar’s certainly been the side (to beat) this year, they’re a pretty well-rounded team.

“We have a lot of respect for them but I’m hoping it’s going to be a very even contest.”

The Pelicans’ senior ranks will also have a finalist, with the division one side set to take on Heytesbury Rebels tomorrow.

That game is scheduled to be played at Terang Turf, with Bookaar returning to finals cricket after missing out last year.

Skipper Simon Baker said it was disappointing not to feature in the final four last year, but was pleased with the response of his players this season.

“I think it’s where we should be playing with the list of players that we have got,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot more focus on training this year which has made a difference and I think we’ve seen the results from that.”

Baker said the Pelicans took some time to get going early in the season, but was pleased with how the year had panned out.

“The start of the year we were scratchy with the Twenty20s, we didn’t play them too well,” he said.

“But once we got a settled side and people found their own spot in the side, they became a lot more relaxed and we started winning more games with more consistency.”

The weekend’s match will be the third between the two sides this season, with the Rebels victorious in both matches.

Baker, however, refused to be drawn into which side holds the upper hand ahead of the match, with the sides last playing each other in November.

“I think it will be a good contest, we’re two fairly even sides and anyone on their day can win,” he said.

“I think the key is going to be the bowlers; whoever can bowl the best will win on the day.”

The division one semi-final between Bookaar and Heytesbury Rebels will begin at 11.30am tomorrow, while the under 16s grand final will start at 9.30am on Sunday.