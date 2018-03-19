Pelicans honour season’s best

BOOKAAR Cricket Club conducted its presentation night on Friday night, awarding its best players for the 2017/18 season.

The Pelicans, whose under 16s tasted premiership glory this year, rewarded their best performances with bat and ball.

The club also announced their best club person, with coach Deiter McDonald receiving the Paul Fitzgerald Memorial trophy.

In division one, Simon Baker won the batting average, Fraser Lucas took out Cricketer of the Year and the bowling average and Rohan Symes received the captain’s award.

Stephen Fitzgerald was named division two’s best, winning the bowling average and Cricketer of the Year, with Nick Jones winning the captain’s award and Taj Merrett the batting average.

In the under 16s, Hamish Sinnott won both the Cricketer of the Year and batting average, Camo Vagg won the bowling average and Louis Darcy won the coach’s award.

The under 13s also received certificates for their efforts this season.

Bookaar Cricket Club 2017/18 award winners:

Division one:

Batting average: Simon Baker 704 runs @ 54.15;

Bowling average: Fraser Lucas 36 wickets @ 12.72;

Cricketer of the Year: Fraser Lucas 786 points;

Captain’s award: Rohan Symes.

Division two:

Batting average: Taj Merrett 202 runs @ 16.83;

Bowling average: Stephen Fitzgerald 10 wickets @ 11.20;

Cricketer of the Year: Stephen Fitzgerald 273 points;

Captain’s award: Nick Jones.

Under 16s:

Batting average: Hamish Sinnott 218 runs @ 21.80;

Bowling average: Camo Vagg 13 wickets @ 7.85;

Cricketer of the Year: Hamish Sinnott 373 points;

Coach’s award: Louis Darcy.

Paul Fitzgerald Memorial trophy best club person: Deiter McDonald.