Flames of destruction

FIRE investigators are continuing to assess the cause of three separate fires which saw 18 houses burnt to the ground, 48 sheds destroyed and 11,100 hectares of land wiped out over the weekend.

CFA Region 6 operations manager Dean Manson said the first fire started south of the Princes Highway on Peterborough Road at Terang at about 9pm Saturday, followed by a second fire on Cross Forest Road at Gnotuk just before 10pm and a third minutes later on a property on the Terang-Framlingham Road, at Garvoc.

Wind gusts between 65kph and 75kph fanned both blazes in a south-easterly direction, causing them to spread rapidly.

Mr Manson said the Terang fire moved quickly through Elingamite, behind Cobden and as far south as Scotts Creek.

“In total, that fire burnt out 6594 hectares of land and had a 70 kilometre perimeter,” he said.

“That fire started very close to the Terang sub-station and just took off.

“At the same time the Gnotuk fire ran in an easterly direction and then pushed down through Camperdown’s two lakes and into the back of the golf bowls club.

“A total of 418 hectares of land was burnt.”

The Garvoc fire quickly swept south east due to prevailing winds, crossed the Princes Highway and reached Ayresford Road, near Ecklin South.

The Garvoc fire is thought to be responsible for most of the lost houses recorded and burnt through a total of 4090 hectares.

Camperdown and district residents had a sleepless night as they monitored continual CFA updates and watched huge orange glows from the fires in the sky.

Mr Manson said between 55 and 60 tankers were on the ground during the height of the blazes along with aerial support from several aircraft.

“The response involved about 400 CFA personnel including support from Geelong, Melbourne, the MFB and Ballarat district brigades,” he said.

“We had very difficult conditions throughout the night.

“A lot of the work on the Sunday was to establish containment lines with heavy machinery and to concentrate our efforts on the eastern and western flanks of the fires, in the event the wind flared up again in a different direction.”

The Camperdown fire was declared contained at about 1pm yesterday (Monday) with the CFA response expected to drop back to a handful of local brigades patrolling the area.

A strong presence is expected to continue over several days for the Terang (which has travelled as far south as Murfitts Road and the Cobden-Port Campbell Road at Jancourt East) and Garvoc fires, which are still listed as ‘Watch and Act’ alerts.

Mr Manson said an unknown number of livestock had perished in the blazes.

“Those details are still emerging,” he said.

“However, we do have a good team of animal welfare officers who have come on board and are working closely with us.

“There are all sorts of animal welfare issues, not just with livestock, but with native wildlife as well.”

Fencing and water access issues continue to be major focuses along with the assessment and euthanasia of injured animals.

Mr Manson praised the wider community for their response during the height of the emergency.

“People heeded warnings and made decisions to leave early,” he said.

“It makes a big difference to our guys on-the-ground if they know people are safe.

“We just weren’t sure how far south and how fast the fires would travel, so for the sake of a few hours inconvenience it was best that people left.”

