Bowlers remain in pennant race

THREE Camperdown based bowls sides will put their seasons on the line this weekend in Corangamite Bowls Division pennant finals.

Camperdown (1) and Camperdown (3) will front up for the preliminary finals in divisions one and three, while Camperdown Golf (1) will play in division two.

Camperdown (1) is set to clash with Colac City (1) at Camperdown Golf, with the winner to meet Colac (1) in the final.

Colac (1) defeated Camperdown (1) to book its place in the decider.

City (1) and Camperdown (1) drew their most recent outing 91 shots apiece in round 16, but Camperdown (1) won the round seven clash 81 shots to 72.

In division two, Golf (1) will be looking to rebound from a qualifying final defeat in its do-or-die match with Colac (3) at Cobden.

The side was beaten by Lorne by 12 shots two weeks ago, and faces a Colac (3) team coming off a strong win in the elimination final.

Golf (1) comfortably won the round 16 clash between the pair by 37 shots, turning the tables after Colac (3) took victory in the round seven encounter.

Camperdown (3) and Skipton (1) will face off in division three at Derrinallum, with both sides eyeing a grand final match-up against Colac City (3).

Skipton (1) suffered a narrow loss to City (3) in the qualifying final, while Camperdown (3) was too strong for Winchelsea (2).

The two sides last met in the final round of the season, with Camperdown (3) 30 shot victors on that occasion in a massive turnaround after Skipton won the round nine clash by 60 shots.

In division four, Cressy (2) and Colac (5) meet at Winchelsea, with the victorious side to advance to next week’s grand final against Cobden (3).

Cressy (2) fell nine shots short of Cobden (3) but was the beneficiary of a double chance, while Colac (5) defeated Birregurra by 16 shots.

The two sides last played in the final home and away match, with Cressy (2) 13 shot victors.

They also faced off in round three and eight with Cressy (2) winning both of those encounters, while Colac (5) took out the round 13 match between the sides.

All preliminary finals commence at 1pm tomorrow.