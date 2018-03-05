Bookaar bowls way to junior flag

A STUNNING performance with the ball across two weeks of finals has seen Bookaar take home South West Cricket’s under 16 premiership on Sunday.

The Pelicans, who last won in season 2010-11, were too strong for Terang at Camperdown’s S.A. Wright Oval, winning the grand final by 100 runs.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, Bookaar’s opening batsmen Bailey McDonald (17) and Zach Sinnott (25) made a strong start, putting on 39 for the first wicket.

Harry Schrama (1/15) made the breakthrough for Terang when he trapped McDonald leg before wicket, but Bookaar was able to consolidate after the loss.

Hamish Sinnott (23) joined his brother at the crease, with the pair putting on 26 before Zach departed stumped by Bailey Kavanagh off Billie Baxter’s (2/29) bowling.

Hamish, along with Hayden Brett (32) continued the scoring rate for the Pelicans, adding 22 before he departed in similar fashion to his elder brother.

At 3/87, Bookaar was in a strong position to put together a good score batting first, with plenty of overs remaining.

Tyson Royal (1/25) trapped Camo Vagg (four) on the pads shortly after to bring Terang back into the game.

However, just as Terang looked like capitalising, Bookaar quickly took away their momentum, with a 32 run partnership between Brett and Jimmy Moloney (18).

The pair lifted Bookaar from 4/94 to 4/126 at the start of the second last over, running plenty of ones and twos in that period.

Tyler Smith (2/8) was quick to strike when he was introduced into the attack, taking the wickets of both players to see Bookaar 6/133 with one over to bowl.

Louis Darcy (six not out) and Paddy Baker (zero not out) were able to see out the final six balls, adding seven runs to the total as the Pelicans finished 6/141 from their 35 overs.

Smith and Baxter both finished with two wickets for Terang, with the side using eight bowlers in the innings.

Chasing 141 was always going to a tough ask for Terang, but a careful start was quickly brought undone by some disciplined bowling.

Hamish Sinnott (1/10) had Tyler Smith (one) caught behind with the score on 16, after Smith and Bailey Kavanagh (19 not out) had seen some of the shine off the new ball.

Terang was able to navigate the pace of the ball well in the early stages, but the introduction of spin from both ends quickly turned the game in Bookaar’s favour.

James Moloney (2/3) took two wickets in two balls in his first over; dismissing both Oliver Wright (two) and Charlie Scanlon (zero) leg before wicket.

Paddy Baker was introduced at the other end and quickly impacted the match bowling off-spin.

He had Harry Schrama, Jordi Dwyer and Huey Giblin all out without scoring leg before wicket, as Terang went from 3/27 to 6/33 in a matter of overs.

Baker continued his dominance with the ball, bowling Jack Aitken and Billie Baxter shortly after to have Bookaar needing two wickets for premiership glory.

Camo Vagg (1/15) came back on and found himself a wicket, with Hamish Sinnott catching Caleb Scanlon (two) at cover.

Tyson Royal (one) was run out shortly after, with Terang dismissed for 41 in the 23rd over.

Despite the best efforts of Kavanagh, Terang could not score as easily as they hoped against Bookaar’s bowlers.

He was able to carry his bat through the innings, offering resistance where he could as wickets fell around him.

Baker finished with figures of 5/4 off six overs, including two maidens, to be crowned man of the match.

Camperdown’s Harry Sumner was rewarded for a stunning season in the under 16s, taking out both cricketer of the year and batting aggregate honours.

Sumner, who also played several division one games, blasted 390 runs at an average of 78, which included three half centuries to win the cricketer of the year award with 505 points, taking nine wickets and five catches.

Toby Fleming and Tanner Fratantaro shared the bowling award with 14 wickets each, with Fleming’s best haul 3/21 and Fratantaro’s 5/15.

A meeting for all junior managers and club representatives will be held on Wednesday, March 14 at Camperdown’s Commercial Hotel from 7pm to review this season.