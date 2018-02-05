Off and racing

MODEL aeroplanes were the cause of two separate grass fires at the Camperdown racecourse over the weekend, one of which forced the closure of Old Geelong Road.

Senior Constable David Gaw said the first fire occurred on Saturday afternoon.

“One of the model planes crashed to the ground and subsequently ignited a small fire on the course’s inside track,” he said.

“The fire brigade attended and the blaze was quickly extinguished.”

The second fire occurred at about 2.45pm Sunday and was caused by similar circumstances.

“As luck would have it, a second model plane crashed to the ground on Sunday and also started a fire,” Snr Const Gaw said.

“There were fairly windy conditions on the day, so the fire quickly took hold and spread.

“The fire burnt from the outside track fence along Old Geelong Road, through the boundary fence and onto the road reserve.

“Old Geelong Road was closed to traffic while local brigades extinguished the blaze.”

The fire burnt about 120 metres of road reserve.

Snr Const Gaw said the Corangamite Model Aero Club immediately cancelled activities for the remainder of the day.

“They advised that in the 25 years of flying, it was the first time a fire had occurred,” he said.

“They were pretty shocked.”

Corangamite Model Aero Club president Foster Taylor said the club complied with all relevant fire protection precautions and would continue regular club activities on Sundays.