Milestone weekend for ‘Wal’

HE speaks as though he is a little unfazed by the milestones he reaches this weekend, but the man affectionately known as ‘Wal’ is proud to join an exclusive club in South West Cricket.

Camperdown veteran Shane Wilson will play his 300th club game and 200th division one game for the Lakers this weekend in their clashes against Heytesbury Rebels and Terang.

Wilson played his first senior game for Camperdown in the 1995-96 season, and currently sits on 298 games for the club.

However, with the Lakers playing both a one-day and Twenty20 match this weekend, Wilson will play his 200th division one game on Saturday and his 300th club game on Sunday.

The left-handed batsman, right-arm off spinner said he was aware he was close to reaching 300 club games but admits the other milestone caught him unaware.

After the weekend, Wilson will sit second on the club’s games tally behind Sean Justin, who played 309 games for Camperdown and is the current record holder.

“It’s no big deal really,” Wilson said of his impending milestones.

“It’s good to play 200 division one games, I didn’t realise that one but I knew I was getting close to 300 club ones.

“There’s only one in front of me, Sean Justin, and he’s a player I looked up to as a young fella coming through the ranks

“It’s probably not too bad of an effort I suppose.”

Although his senior debut was in the 90s, Wilson alluded to the fact that he started playing at Camperdown as a junior.

He said he has played the bulk of his cricket at the club; only playing elsewhere when the Lakers ventured down to play in Colac.

“I played my first game with Camperdown in the under 14s when I was 14 or 15, around 1987 or 88,” Wilson said.

“I played my whole career at Camperdown; the only time I left was when I went and played for Ex-Students.

“Camperdown went to Colac for five or six years and instead of travelling there I went and played with Ex-Students.

“Their change rooms were in our toilet block (Camperdown’s) back then, and eventually they vacated there and went to the showgrounds.”

Personal motivation and a former team-mate’s death paved the way for Wilson to return to his childhood club when they rejoined the Hampden Cricket Association.

That former team-mate was Damien Justin, a young man who the Camperdown Cricket Club honoured by renaming their club champion award after him.

“When Camperdown came back into the our association, I went back to play for them,”

“When I first started playing cricket, I played with a fella named Damien Justin, who tragically took his own life.

“They had an award named after him, so I wanted to go back and try and win that.

“I had the joy of winning that when I returned and I had the great pleasure of winning that again last year.”

Team success has been limited at Camperdown during Wilson’s career, and while it has made the game tough to play at times, he said he “still enjoys the game”.

“It’s always good to play in flags but I’ve played for over 30 years and only won two,” he said.

“We won one year when Michael Connors was the coach, he was very professional in the way he went about things and it was just what the club needed at the time.

“And we won two or three years ago when Jye McLaughlin was the captain.

“We weren’t expected to do anything, we went back to division two just to try and rebuild and we ended up getting over the line.”

With a career spanning over 30 years, Wilson said there have been a number of quality players he has taken the field with.

He said current players including the McLaughlins and former team-mates Sean Justin, Steve Wright, Paul Searle and a host of others were all good to play with.

Wilson believes that the club has a terrific ability to develop junior cricketers, but felt the full effects of those juniors leaving for work or university.

“Jye’s got a lot of ability, and it’s good to play with him as well as Troy and Mitch,” he said.

“Sean Justin was good and even going back to when I started to play with guys like Stevie Wright, who is just a legend of our club.

“If it wasn’t for Stevie, we probably still wouldn’t be in existence.”

As for the opposition, he said a current skipper within the league was a player that he always enjoys playing against.

“One of the best around is Simon Baker,” Wilson said.

“For someone to make 26 hundreds, he’s probably one of the best that’s ever been around in this association.”

With Camperdown returning to division one this season after a 12 month absence, Wilson said it has been a tough year for the club but the future was looking bright.

He praised his captain, Steven Fisher, for the job he is doing, acknowledging the difficulty of his role in a team where five to six changes each week is common.

“I think Steve Fisher is doing a pretty good job,” Wilson said.

“It’s hard for him week to week but I suppose it probably is hard for every club to get numbers up.

“One week we’ll have enough numbers for two teams and another we’ll struggle for numbers to just get one.

“You can’t really afford to be having five or six changes in division one each week but Fisher is doing a good job.”

Wilson said there were a number of people he needed to thank that helped him during his time at the club.

“Robbie McLaughlin, he’s been good to my career and helped me out a lot,” he said.

“Sean Justin, he was good but just everyone around the club, people like Paula and Jamie Atkins, they’re great to have around.

“There’s a lot of people, Stevie (Wright) is the main man up there, he does all the wicket and stuff but yeah I’d like to thank him and the club.”

Casting his thoughts ahead to the weekend, Wilson said he won’t place too much bearing on the games, rather wanting to enjoy the day alongside his team-mates.

“Just a bit of enjoyment, it would be good to have team success but we’re playing against Heytesbury, who if not the best, would be in the top two in the league,” he said.

“We’ll just go out there, try our best and have a bit of fun and just see what happens.”

Wilson is yet to entertain the thought of retirement but is looking forward to the next generation coming through.

However he does have one wish; to play a game with his son Kurt that he hopes to tick off before his time comes, but admits that it is still quite some time away.

“There’s some young kids that are coming through that in probably another 12 to 18 months will be cherry ripe for them to take over and I can go back to division three where I should be,” Wilson said.

“I’m getting a bit older nowadays but I’d like to hang around for a few more years and get a game in with the young fella (Kurt).

“He’s only six at the moment but we’ll see what happens.”

Shane Wilson career statistics

Senior debut: 1995-96

Games: 298 (199 division one, 84 division two, 15 division three)

Runs: 4210 @15.5, 11 50s, highest score 77

Wickets: 291 @20.2, 3 five-wicket hauls, best figures 6/18

– Two-time club champion

– Division one captain

– Division two captain

– 15th highest run-scorer in club history

– 27th highest wicket-taker in club history