Lauren tops Aus’ Day awards

CAMPERDOWN’S own Lauren McIlveen did the town proud in this year’s Australia Day awards after being named the Corangamite Shire’s Young Citizen of the Year for 2018.

At just 17 years of age, Ms McIlveen has already racked up an impressive list of community volunteering and shows no signs of slowing down.

“It was pretty exciting to be nominated for the award and really unexpected,” she said.

“I think the awards are a really nice symbol of all the hard work the community does and I’m honoured to have been acknowledged in that way.”

Ms McIlveen is passionate about giving rural youth a voice and has made presentations to various government ministers as part of the ongoing Country Education Project.

“I’m one of 20 kids selected from across Victoria who form the group and we meet for three days on three occasions throughout the year with representatives from the Education Department and the State Government to offer suggestions about what works in education and what doesn’t,” she said.

“The project gives rural kids a voice on a bigger platform at a higher level.”

As a Corangamite Youth Council member, Ms McIlveen was also involved in the ‘We Know Your Name, But Not Your Story’ initiative which saw members interview and film the stories of locals from across the shire aged between four and 90.

“The aim was to build resilience in young people,” she said.

“A previous survey identified that young people did not feel connected with the community around them, so the idea was to build connections by approaching people of all ages to share their stories.”

The busy year also saw Ms McIlveen gain her BP award in the Girl Guides, join the Camperdown Hospital Auxiliary, become a Little Athletics coach and volunteer at Sunnyside House, all of which saw her achieve the Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“My parents do a lot of community work and have led the way for me,” she said.

“This award is a great honour, but the work doesn’t stop here, I’ll still be getting involved and volunteer in various roles in the community.”

The Australia Day Awards which were presented at Timboon also saw Terang’s John Keane named as the shire’s Citizen of the Year for 2018 and Timboon Action’s ‘Santa in the Street’ presented with the Community Event of the Year award.

A retired pharmacist and former Hampden Shire councillor, Mr Keane was recognised for years of ongoing volunteering in the community.

Mr Keane is a member of a multitude of Terang organisations including the Hospital Board, Uniting Church Council, Public Park Trustees, Lions Club, Aged Care Trust, Country Music Committee, Scouts, Community Art Show and Neighbourhood Watch.

He has also delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 45 years.

“I see this not as a personal award, but as recognition of the volunteers who are the lifeblood of the community – people like the SES, CFA, op shop volunteers and service clubs,” he said.

“I’m representing them by accepting this award.”

Two inspirational quotes – “service to others is the rent you pay for the room here on earth” and “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character” – were the driving force in leading a community minded life for Mr Keane.

“I’ve had these as a focus for my life. It pays to remember people who have done good things,” he said.

“Any contribution I have made has been with a sense of gratitude for being part of a close-knit rural community.”

Timboon’s ‘Santa in the Street’ event was acknowledged after being held for more than 20 years in the town and regularly attracting several hundred participants.