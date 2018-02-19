Boorcan goes big for reunion

A REUNION of Boorcan’s cricket and tennis club’s has been labelled a success with over 200 people in attendance for the event at Camperdown’s Five Star Function Centre.

Reunion co-ordinator Brian Rowbottom was pleased with the support which the night received.

“We served 164 adult meals and 27 kids meals, and there was probably another 25 others who turned up throughout the night,” Rowbottom said.

“We had plenty of locals come out in support and former players return from places like Darwin, Ulladulla and the Sunshine Coast, so it was a good spread.”

Five outstanding service awards to the Boorcan cricket and tennis club’s were presented with John Healey, Brian Driscoll, Jill Lee, Harry Elford and Allan McKean (dec.) all receiving recognition for their various contributions to sport in Boorcan.

Two members of Boorcan Cricket Club’s 40 year team were also honoured.

“Bob Fisher and Paul O’Keeffe were presented with certificates from the 1971-2000 team,” Rowbottom said.

“They had been unable to attend the original night where the certificates were presented.

“Bob Fisher went on to achieve great things.

“He captained a Vic Country side that played against Pakistan in what was probably early 90s (1991).”

Members of the 1975-76 grand final side spoke about their experiences with the club, while four members of the 1974-75 under 16 side were present to speak including Jim McKinnon.

“The very first junior side was bowled out for 4,” Rowbottom said.

“They formed as under 12s playing in the under 16 competition.

“But they stuck together and three years later won the premiership.”

The night also proved extra special for two long-serving players at the club.

Roger Horspole and Scott Lucas were presented with life memberships, recognising their valued contributions.

Horspole was a Boorcan junior who has remained at the club through thick and thin, while Lucas captained Boorcan in its return to top grade cricket in 2010 following a 15-year absence from division one.

The pair of best mates remain active at the club, with Lucas currently serving as Boorcan’s president.