Race Day’s $90k upgrade

RACEGOERS will notice a major upgrade of facilities at the Camperdown track this weekend, with 620 metres of new fencing in place.

Camperdown Turf Club manager Karen Van Kempen said the fence provided a timely spruce-up for the 150th birthday celebrations of the club’s first race meeting.

“The new fencing looks great, it has really smartened up the appeal of the whole course,” she said.

The $90,000 fencing was built thanks to a dollar-for-dollar grant from the State Government which the turf club matched.

“The fencing has been replaced all the way around the mounting yard and right through the horse stalls area,” Ms Van Kempen said.

“The previous fencing had reached the end of its lifetime and was no longer compliant with Occupational Health and Safety Standards.

“The new fencing is a lot safer for the horses – if they should happen to kick the fence, the mesh panels simply pop out and can be easily replaced.

“It’s higher than the previous fence and a lot smoother.”

She said the new fence also signalled confidence in the Camperdown track and the future sustainability of the annual race meeting.

The track is also scheduled to host a number of trials over the coming year, which provides an added stream of revenue for the facility.

“After 150 years in the Camperdown community, it’s great to see investment still going into the course. It’s a really positive sign,” Ms Van Kempen said.