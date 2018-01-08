Morrison claims ladies crown

DERRINALLUM Bow­ling Club hosted its ladies singles championship last week.

Winner was Andrea Morrison, who defeated Fiona Noone in an epic final.

The match saw 35 ends played over three and a half hours, as the lead changed many times throughout the course of the contest.

One or two shots was consistently the margin until Andrea eventually prevailed 27/23.

Andrea now advances to the Champion of Champions event to be played in Colac later this month.

The club’s men’s champion John Reichman will also represent Derrinallum at the event.