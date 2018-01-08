Morrison claims ladies crown

DERRINALLUM Bowling Club hosted its ladies singles championship last week.
Winner was Andrea Morrison, who defeated Fiona Noone in an epic final.
The match saw 35 ends played over three and a half hours, as the lead changed many times throughout the course of the contest.
One or two shots was consistently the margin until Andrea eventually prevailed 27/23.
Andrea now advances to the Champion of Champions event to be played in Colac later this month.
The club’s men’s champion John Reichman will also represent Derrinallum at the event.
