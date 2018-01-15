Krybolder wins the Pasque

CAMPERDOWN Cycling Club staged the biggest event on its annual calendar last Thursday night with the 2018 edition of the Saul Pasque Memorial.

The race is held in memory of the former Camperdown Cycling Club president, who was killed while on a training ride at Ceres, near Geelong, on January 18, 2005.

Conditions were perfect as a field of 55 riders greeted the starter for the 16-kilometre journey.

It was former Camperdown junior Steven Krybolder who became the 13th different winner of the race, crossing the line first in a time of 21.11 minutes.

Krybolder was given a handicap of second scratch and had to work hard early on.

“I surprised myself that’s for sure,” he said.

“I haven’t been on the bike for about three years, but the last two months I’ve got back to it.

“It was only my second race back and it’s an honour to win this one, that’s for sure.”

Krybolder was rapt with how his race panned out.

“Scratch caught us out the back of Chocolyn, then we got to the leaders near the abattoir,” he said.

“I sort of knew where I needed to be, I wanted to be on the right hand side coming to the finish.

“Just before the sprint we were still bunched up and I dropped into the gravel on the left and made up a bit of ground.

“I knew which wheels I needed to be on and went forward from there.”

Once in the lead with the finish line in sight, Krybolder got up off the saddle.

“It was a sprint to the finish but I didn’t look back and lucky enough nobody could hold my wheel,” he said.

The 21 year-old feels proud of his achievement.

“I used to ride flat out as a junior, I even rode a Saul Pasque Memorial one year with a broken arm in plaster,” he said.

“It’s certainly a race I’ve always wanted to win and it feels pretty good to have my name on that list now.

“I’d really like to thank the Pasque family for putting the race on, it was another great event.”

Matt Lane worked his way from the scratch mark to finish second in the fastest time.

The junior race attracted a field of 21 starters, with Kobe Henderson claiming line honours.

Senior results: 1st Steven Krybolder (winning time 21.11mins), 2nd Matt Lane (fastest time 20.26mins), 3rd Steve Pickles, 4th Ryan Brodie, 5th Trent Clifford.

Junior results: 1st Kobe Henderson (winning time 8.54mins), 2nd Cadel Howie (9.29), 3rd Taj Cunningham (13.11), 4th Bella West (13.16), 5th Oliver Clark (12.43), fastest time Denzel Wickenton (8.42).