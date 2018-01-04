Firebug suspected

POLICE have warned a fire-bug could be operating in Skipton after an unoccupied house was completely destroyed in a fire on Monday afternoon.

Senior Constable Ashlea Witham of the Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit said the blaze at 4 Osborne Street was deemed ‘suspicious’ and appeared to have identical circumstances to a fire which destroyed a house directly across the road in December of 2015.

“Neighbours raised the alarm at about 4.10pm on Monday, January 1, but the house was fully engulfed by the time CFA units arrived,” she said.

“Neighbours were trying to protect their own properties and were hosing down the fence line.

“Unfortunately the residence could not be saved and has been completely destroyed.”

The three-bedroom weatherboard home had been unoccupied for about seven years and did not have power connected.

“It’s a remarkably similar situation to a blaze which completely destroyed an unoccupied weatherboard house directly across the road two years ago,” Snr Const Witham said.

“That fire was also deemed suspicious at the time and remains unsolved.”

Skipton residents were warned against viewing the ruins due to the presence of asbestos in the building.

Arson specialists from Police Forensic Services in Melbourne and CFA arson specialists spent two hours at the scene on Tuesday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

“The building had to be completely wet down due to the presence of asbestos,” Snr Const Witham said.

“Local residents are advised to stay away from the scene as the risk of contamination will heighten as the remains dry out and will be compounded by the wind factor.

“The situation has been referred to the Corangamite Shire to implement the appropriate precautions.

“We are still waiting on the findings of the arson specialists.”

A warning has also been issued for the owners of a number of other unoccupied houses on the street to be vigilant.