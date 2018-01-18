Field set for 150th Camperdown Cup

FORMER jockey and Camperdown icon Neville ‘Nifty’ Wilson highly rates the horses set to hit the track at tomorrow’s Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup.

Wilson, who has assisted local trainer Geoff Daffy since his retirement in 2012, said he was excited ahead of what should be a great day of racing.

This year he will undertake ambassadorial duties alongside Sarah Wall, with one eye set to be strongly fixed on the track.

The 150th meeting of the town’s feature race drew over 300 nominations, with 107 horses including emergencies scheduled to run across the eight races.

“It should be a good meeting,” Wilson said.

“And the cup should definitely be a good competitive race.”

Casting his eye over the cup field, Wilson was able to reel off his thoughts on almost the entire field.

Aaron Purcell’s Siga La Vica, Symon Wilde’s Floral Fever and the Matthew Williams trained Artie’s Shore are all a chance of winning according to ‘Nifty’.

“I think Siga La Vaca is in pretty good form and it should be a good each way bet,” he said.

“Floral Fever out of Symon Wilde’s stable goes alright.

“Artie’s Shore is a good chance to, it run third in the Koroit Cup recently.”

Wilson also said last year’s winner Our Bottino, trained by Williams, would be prominent as the top weight.

“Our Bottino will lead but it has 62 kilograms,” he said.

“It led all the way last year.”

Wilson also didn’t discard the contingent of runners Darren Weir has in the cup field, with four from Forest Lodge set to run.

Glorious Sinndar, Ancient King, Divine Sanction and Zanteco will all be on track with the aim of delivering ‘Weiry’ another cups win.

Other runners include Logan McGill’s Gold Fields, Gemma Rielly’s Tristram’s Sun, Austy Coffey’s gelding Vianden are also set to run.

Matt Cumani’s War Story, Purcell’s six year-old Khezerabad and the Wayne Walters trained Manny complete the field.

Also catching Wilson’s eye was the number of talented jockeys set to ride at the meeting.

He said it was good for racing to have these jockeys at the country meetings like Camperdown and will make it better for punters.

“They’ve got some good little jocks coming,” Wilson said.

“It’s good. It makes it better.

“The jockeys that are well known, they tend to bet more on them.”

Well known hoops Brad Rawiller, Linda Meech, Jason Benbow, Craig Robertson, Jarrod Fry and Dale Smith all have numerous rides booked.

One of Wilson’s favourites Jack Hill and last year’s cup winning jockey Harry Coffey also have a number of rides.

“I didn’t think Brad would be coming, I thought he’d be going to Melbourne,” Wilson said.

“Jack Hill’s a good rider and Harry Coffey is a good little rider too.”

There a number of trainers that will saddle up multiple runners, with Weir having the most with nine horses.

Terang’s John Barry will have four run for his stable tomorrow as will Ron Daniel and Purcell.

The first race is set to run at 1.15pm, with the feature race, the 150th Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup starting at 4.56pm.