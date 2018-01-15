Cars, bikes and… a seaplane!

DESPITE disruptive rains, the first ever Camperdown Car and Bike Show has been hailed a “great success”, with organisers excited about events to come.

Organising committee member Andrew Searle said more than 300 cars turned out for the show along with a strong contingent of motorcycles.

“We are rapt with the response,” he said.

“The weather was against us and a lot of avid car enthusiasts don’t like to bring their cars out in such wet conditions, so to have so many turn up was a great result.

“The response was really encouraging for us – we know we’re on a willing formula for the years to come.”

Mr Searle made particular comment about the number of Camperdown and district locals who supported the event by entering their own bikes and cars.

“To have that level of support is wonderful, and we want them to know that we really appreciate their efforts,” he said.

The locally-based South West Drivers Group and the Camperdown and District Motorcycle Club both had a strong presence at the show along with numerous individual entrants.

Cars of all makes, eras and models lined Manifold Street while spectators persevered through rainy conditions and walked the length of the street to view them.

“Having the highway closed off worked really well and that’s something we’ll continue to do,” Mr Searle said.

“We had so many positive comments about how the cars complemented Camperdown’s picturesque buildings and how they bought a great atmosphere to the street.”

The car and bike show kicked off with a screening of ‘Cars 3’ at the Theatre Royal Friday afternoon which attracted about 50 kids, while an evening screening of ‘Deuce of Spades’ drew a crowd of about 60 adults.

Mr Searle said the show and shine was Saturday’s main event, followed by a street cruise along Little Manifold Street in the evening and a cruise to Timboon for lunch on Sunday.

“The weather meant a lot of people didn’t linger on as long as they normally would, but that’s understandable,” he said.

“We ended up relocating the afternoon band to Hampden Hotel due to the weather as well, but we still had about 20 cars take part in the street cruise.

“We also had about 20 cars take part in the cruise to Timboon, which thankfully was held in really nice weather.”

“The whole weekend had a relaxed and easy going feel to it, so we know we’re on a winning formula.

“People would have told us if it wasn’t working and we didn’t have a single negative comment, so apart from weather, we’re confident this event will grow and grow into the future.”

Mr Searle thanked all the businesses for their support and patience during the running of the show and the Corangamite Shire for their willing support.

“It’s never easy making a decision like ours to change the venue of such a show, but after how well the weekend went, we’re sure we’ve made the right decision and look forward to partnering with the Camperdown community for the next few years,” he said.