Pelicans dismantle Lakers

BOOKAAR handed Camperdown another heavy defeat, winning by 195 runs during round seven of South West Cricket’s division one season.

Batting first, Pelicans’ openers Eddie Lucas and Rohan Symes combined for a partnership of 78 before the latter was dismissed by Mitch McLaughlin.

A further two wickets in quick succession left Bookaar captain Simon Baker at the crease with batting partner Jarrod Evans.

Baker piled on an impressive captain’s knock of 106 to record his first century this season and 26th of his career.

Evans was dismissed for 22, as Will Rowbottom joined Baker in the middle and managed 18 runs himself whilst Baker tore apart the Lakers’ attack.

The century maker remained unbeaten at the crease as Bookaar ended its 50 overs at 5/258.

The Lakers lasted 26 overs before being skittled for just 63, with just one batsman reaching double figures at the Camperdown Showgrounds on Saturday.

The match was highlighted by a hat-trick from Pelicans opening bowler Fraser Lucas, who finished with figures of 7/28 off 10 overs.

He single-handedly dismantled the Lakers’ batsmen, which included a hat-trick late in his spell.

Lucas dismissed Simon Richardson caught behind and clean bowled Bernard McLeod to end his seventh over.

He then snared the scalp of Ben Atkins with the first ball of his eighth over to claim a career first hat-trick.

It was another disastrous day for the Lakers, slumping to a fifth successive heavy defeat.

The last time they made a score over 100 was back on November 11.

On the flipside, the result sees the Pelicans extend its winning streak to three matches.

Pomborneit survived a late scare against Terang to earn the points from their clash.

Terang posted 9/159, with opener Tommy Moloney top scoring with 41.

Mick Townsend and Grant Place both took three wickets apiece for the home side, with Place also standing-in behind the stumps for absent wicket-keeper Dave Murphy.

The Bulls looked in trouble early with the bat, finding themselves 2/5; enter Luke Reynolds.

As his partners fell around him, Reynolds kept a cool head, playing a calculated innings.

Pomborneit was seemingly cruising at 5/149, before the game quickly turned.

The Bulls needed five runs to win with four wickets in hand.

That equation soon changed, as Terang claimed three wickets without any runs being added to the total.

However Reynolds remained, guiding his side to victory with an unbeaten innings of 71.

In the remaining matches this round, a century from Simon Harkness guided Heytesbury Rebels to an eight wicket victory against Cobden.

The Rebels bowled out the visitors in the final over for 177.

Noah Ackerley did the most damage snaring 4/20.

Rebels’ opener Harkness proved the mainstay of Heytesbury’s innings, his knock of 104 coming to an end just four runs short of the target.

After losing two partners early, he received support from Tom Hunt, who remained unbeaten on 55, as the Rebels cruised to victory with six overs to spare.

Competition pacesetter Mortlake remain on track after tearing apart Noorat.

The Steamrollers batted first at Noorat Recreation Reserve, however could muster up just 86 runs.

James Cody-Davis did the damage with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/18.

Mortlake felt little resistance during the run chase, losing only Tyler Schafer on the way to a nine wicket win, passing the total in the 20th over.

South West Cricket will return to one-day action in the new year on January 13.