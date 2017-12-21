Merry Christmas everyone!

SANTA has made an early stop-off at Bookaar as the festive spirit sweeps across the district in the lead-up to Christmas.

A Christmas tree and blazing fireplace complete the scene with Santa atop his sleigh and Rudolph and Blitzen close by.

Bookaar’s Dickson family began the festive hay roll tradition last year with the specific intent of spreading some Christmas cheer.

The response was overwhelmingly positive and spurred the family on to continue the fun this year.

Locals taking the time to view the display on Darlington Road are also invited to tour Advance Camperdown Incorporated’s ‘Christmas Lights’ circuit around Camperdown and to enjoy the decorations in the town’s business windows.