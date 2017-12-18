Kubota win

BOSTOCKS Creek farmer Lance Robilliard said it was a “bit of a shock to the system” when he learnt he was the owner of a new Kubota utility vehicle.

Agricultural food producer Veanavite recently announced he was the winner of a promotional competition.

Veanavite Western District territory manager Geoff Ross said customers needed to spend $150 on their calf pellets to enter.

He said Mr Robilliard had been a loyal purchaser of Veanavite goods for about 30 years.

“It couldn’t have gone to a better winner,” Mr Ross said.

The calf producer hoped the vehicle would complement the rest of the fleet at his farm.

“It’ll be easier for the wife and the workers to get around the farm when I’m not around,” he said.

Veanavite’s calf pellets were the best food on the market for his calves, according to Mr Robilliard.

“I buy it by the pallet,” he said.

“I rear up to about 50 to 60 calves. Mine are lean, mean, eating machines.”

He thanked Country Road Farm Supplies for providing him with high-quality feed over the years.

“I have never had trouble with the quality,” Mr Robilliard said.

He also was grateful to Country Road Farm Supplies staff member Benny Nolan for entering him in the competition.