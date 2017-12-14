Festive lunch delights

ABOUT 140 happy faces gathered for this year’s Camperdown Community Christmas with plenty of ham and turkey, lashings of gravy and delicious strawberry-topped pavlova on the menu.

A Uniting Church initiative, the lunch was the ninth to be staged and was as festive as ever with Christmas carols, bon bons and spot prizes adding to the fun.

Reverend Frank Tuppin said the lunch brought people from all walks of life together.

“That’s the most wonderful thing, to see everyone come together and enjoy a beautiful meal together in such a happy atmosphere,” he said.

“It’s a really joyful celebration – exactly what Christmas should be.”

Along with a long list of individuals, the lunch also welcomed groups from the David Newman Day Centre, Sunnyside House, Merindah Lodge and Camperdown Community House.

“I especially thank and applaud all the volunteers and groups that make this day happen, and who help with the community lunches held right throughout the year,” Rev Tuppin said.

“I wish everyone a peaceful and safe Christmas, especially those who are bereaved, those who are by themselves and those who are missing someone special.

“I also remind everyone that they will be most welcome at any of Camperdown’s church services on Christmas Day.”