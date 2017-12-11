Bulls too good for Rebels

POMBORNEIT captain Mick Townsend was happy with his side’s seven wicket victory over Heytesbury Rebels but admits he would like the Bulls higher placed on the ladder.

The first year skipper heaped praise on his side for their efforts against last year’s finalists, with Pomborneit registering a much needed victory.

The win keeps the Bulls just one win outside the top four, and Townsend commended his charges for keeping their season alive.

“It was a really good win, the boys batted and bowled really well,” he said.

“We stuck to our game plans and it was really crucial we won that game to keep in finals contention.”

Townsend conceded that it wasn’t ideal that his side was placed outside the top four, but urged his side to continue their winning ways.

“I’d probably like to be a little bit higher (on the ladder) but that’s just how it is,” Townsend said.

“We’ve just got to try and make the most of every opportunity that we get and make sure we keep winning.”

The Bulls bowled first after Heytesbury won the toss, with Brad Hillman (3/26) and Stephen Walters (1/18) getting Pomborneit off to a strong start.

They both claimed early wickets for the Bulls, placing Heytesbury on the back foot at 4/50.

Wickets continued to fall regularly from that point for the Rebels, as the Pomborneit bowlers constantly applied pressure upon the opposition batsmen with disciplined bowling.

The Rebels went from 4/50 to 7/113, but were still unable to seize any control of the match that was seemingly in Pomborneit’s favour.

Jeff Rosolin and Paul Vogels offered some resistance for the Rebels, before Jordan Riches (3/26) and Grant Place (1/27) dismissed the pair.

Vogels was the final wicket to fall for Heytesbury, with the home side bowled out for 158.

Townsend lauded the efforts of his bowling attack, with the Bulls’ early start with the ball proving the catalyst for a strong bowling display.

He reserved praise for two of his bowlers, both of whom snared vital wickets for the Bulls.

“We got off to a pretty good start considering the outfield was a bit wet early,” Townsend said.

“The early wickets really helped us to set up a good run chase for us.

“Brad Hillman bowled really well again and so did Jordan Riches, he really stepped up and gave us some good support with the ball.”

The Bulls lost just three wickets in their run chase, reaching the target in the 44th over, thanks to an unbeaten 83 from David Murphy.

He batted the innings for the Bulls, and saw Tim Place (four), Grant Place (19) and Jordan Riches (seven) all dismissed before striking up a partnership with Townsend.

That partnership was worth 71 runs, with Townsend also finishing not out at the crease, constructing a knock of 23.

Townsend made note of Murphy’s importance to Pomborneit, and was glad to see the opener was starting to make valuable runs.

“Dave Murphy’s made two fifties in a row now, so that’s good he’s coming into form,” Townsend said.

“He was excellent on Saturday, he didn’t give any chances away, and he was the backbone of our innings.

“If he can set us up along with our top four that gives us a massive chance of winning.”

The Bulls face another must win clash this week when they come up against a red-hot Terang bowling outfit that demolished Camperdown.

Townsend said his side will be wary of the lower placed Terang after their performance on the weekend, acknowledging how crucial victory is to the Bulls.

“They obviously played really well on the weekend; they bowled Camperdown out fairly cheaply,”

“It’s going to be another tough game and it’s a must win for us to really set our season up.”

Bookaar moved into fourth position after a comfortable nine wicket win over Noorat at the Camperdown Showgrounds.

The home side fielded first after losing the toss, with Bernie Harris (73 not out) proving difficult for the Bookaar bowlers to remove.

He was the key to Noorat’s innings, batting the full 50 overs as wickets fell around him, with the Steamrollers posting 8/189.

Charlie Lucas (2/46) snared two wickets for the Pelicans, as four other bowlers each took a single wicket.

Bookaar had little trouble in their run chase, reaching the target in just 29 overs thanks to a 136 run opening partnership between Rohan Symes (77) and Eddie Lucas (84 not out).

Things could have been entirely different for Bookaar however, as both openers were dropped by Noorat skipper Gus Bourke in the early overs.

That paved the way for the pair to get their innings going, with the Pelicans reaching triple figures in the 18th over.

Symes was out 36 runs later, when he was caught trying to hit one maximum too many.

Fraser Lucas (21 not out) joined his brother at the crease, with the pair easily getting the remaining 54 runs required for victory.

Camperdown slumped to the lowest point of its division one return this season after suffering a seven wicket hiding against Terang.

The home side was bowled out for just 42 inside 20 overs on Saturday, in what was a day to forget for the hosts.

The Lakers’ batting attack was obliterated by Terang’s Brett Hunger, with the opening bowler tearing through Camperdown’s order.

He finished with figures of 9/25 off 9.3 overs, including three maidens to set a new club record at Terang.

Jye McLaughlin (22) was the only Camperdown batsman to reach double figures, with nine the next best score, as eight of the remaining batsmen failed to make five.

Terang had little trouble chasing down the target, losing three wickets on their way to reaching Camperdown’s score in the 13th over.

Bernard McLeod (2/23) was the sole wicket taker for the Lakers.

In the final round of matches before the Christmas break, Pomborneit host Terang, whilst Bookaar and Camperdown clash at the Camperdown Showgrounds.