Signing off on a century

APPLAUSE rang out across the avenue on Saturday as the Camperdown Lions Club officially presented its trail of historic information panels to the town.

Lion Judi Oakes said 34 signs had been installed throughout the community which focused on the heritage of some of the town’s more notable buildings.

“The whole project was about three years in the making and was undertaken as part of the Lions movement’s 100th birthday, which is this year,” she said.

“We’re thrilled with how the signs turned out – they have great images, just the right amount of information and they look great!”

In true party fashion, the signs were launched as part of a Family Fun Day on Saturday which included live music, face-painting, craft making and a free sausage sizzle.

Mrs Oakes said the celebrations continued in the courthouse information centre with a display of some of the Camperdown Lions’ more notable projects, which include a local hearing dog project and an eye health program.

“We also had a hand-stitched centennial quilt on display, which recognises all the Lions clubs Victoria wide,” she said.

“It tells the story of the Lions club around the world and its achievements.”

Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan and Lions District Governor Trevor Hirth officially unveiled the information trail’s master board as part of the celebrations.

Mrs Oakes said trail brochures were now located at the courthouse and encouraged locals and visitors alike to view the panels.

“We’re delighted to see the panels have already attracted a lot of interest,” she said.

“They are our gift to Camperdown and will be a great asset.”

The Lions movement was first established in Chicago, USA, in 1917 and has been operating in Australia for 70 years and in Camperdown for 39.