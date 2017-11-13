Roll of Honour pays tribute

HAVE you ever wondered if anyone from the street where you live lost their lives at war so that you might enjoy freedom?

That is a question Camperdown Returned and Services League president Alan Fleming wants locals to consider as a way to understand how war affected the community at a local level.

As people gathered at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Camperdown’s war memorial on Saturday, Mr Fleming said the passing of time did not automatically mean that everything a soldier saw was simply forgotten.

“Consider the thousands returning after World War I, told not to share their experiences with family and friends and simply expected to move back into the community and fulfil a normal life,” he said.

“This is the anguish of families during the often misunderstood circumstances they now face.”

Mr Fleming paid tribute to three Camperdown locals who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war as a way to show they were everyday citizens of the community.

Included was Private John Robert Parker, who died of illness in 1943 while a prisoner of war. He was a prominent member of the Camperdown Cycling Club and once rode in the Melbourne to Warrnambool. His mother was Mary Parker of Cressy Road.

William Edgar Gordon Wilson was also mentioned, a local mailman who enlisted at the age of 18 and survived World War I only to lower his age and re-enlist in World War II. Private Wilson was a Chocolyn farmer with four children and whose sister, Mrs E. Perret, lived on Brooke Street.

Private Charles Douglas Parker was killed in action in 1917 and has no known grave. His mother Mrs E. Parker lived on Manifold Street and was lucky to see her second son, Private Samuel Parker return home.

“Maybe we should all stop for a moment and wonder who lived in my street, or in some cases, in my house,” Mr Fleming said.

“Younger veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan and their families, despite constant improvement in medical knowledge, continue to pay a heavy toll for their experiences overseas.

Remembrance Day attendees were then invited to pay tribute to all 102,787 Australians who have died in war by placing a poppy in artillery shells on the steps of the local memorial as a private display of reflection and remembrance.