Playground closer thanks to volunteers

A NEW playground at South Beach is well on schedule after 14 people volunteered at an on-site working bee on Saturday.

South Beach Committee of Management secretary Peter Place said 21 posts were installed in readiness for play equipment to be attached.

“We had a great group of volunteers with some really good skills, so we were able to get the whole job done in one day, rather than a couple,” he said.

“We have limited numbers on our committee and some of them had other commitments on Saturday, so we simply wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we did without the great support of the volunteers.”

Mr Place said the next step would be to build platforms and assemble the equipment.

“I’m confident that the whole playground will be finished and in use in the coming weeks,” he said.

“It’s going to look brilliant and will be a great asset to the lake and the town of Camperdown.”

Particular thanks was offered to Philip Russell who helped promote the working bee and gather support.