Pelicans and Lakers fall

BOOKAAR quickly came crashing back to earth after last weekend’s defeat of reigning premier Mortlake, with a four wicket loss to Terang.

The Pelicans batted first after winning the toss, and bowled out for 143 in the 46th over.

They had earlier been well positioned at 4/82, but disciplined bowling from Terang saw the home side lose their last six wickets for 61 runs.

The Pelicans made a cautious start to their innings and were 3/46 when skipper Simon Baker (5) departed.

Bookaar steadied briefly after his loss, with Eddie Lucas (42) and Shaun Moloney (10) taking the score to 82 before the former departed, with Moloney following two runs later.

Jarrod Evans was dismissed nine runs later and Bookaar had quickly lost three wickets with just 11 runs added to the score.

Josh O’Dowd (38 not out) played a lone hand towards the end of the innings, as he shared two partnerships of 22 and 23 with Zach Sinnott and Luke O’Neil respectively.

His innings helped his side reach 143 before Nick Jones was the final wicket to fall.

Bookaar made another emphatic start with the ball and had the visitors in early trouble at 6/34.

With O’Dowd and Moloney taking the new ball for the Pelicans, the duo took the first three wickets of Terang’s innings.

Moloney bowled Jake Flynn for three, before O’Dowd followed his partner’s lead, bowling Liam Geary for seven.

Moloney followed up with Tyson Hay’s dismissal for 16, and the outlook was dismal for Terang at 3/33.

That outlook worsened for the visitors when Luke O’Neil dismissed Liam Venn and John Clarke, and Moloney had Bailey Kavanagh caught with only one run added to the score.

Bookaar had quickly established a match-winning position with Terang 6/34 and needing another 110 for victory with only four wickets in hand.

That match-winning position was quickly erased for Bookaar when Tim Keane and Brett Hunger quickly struck up a partnership.

That partnership changed the match, as Terang went from 6/34 to 6/81 after 33 overs.

Ten overs later, the Pelicans still hadn’t made a breakthrough and Keane (47 not out) and Hunger (52 not out) guided Terang to 6/136 with seven overs remaining.

The pair added the required eight runs for victory, sharing an unbeaten 109 run partnership, handing Bookaar their sixth loss of the season.

Moloney finished with figures of 3/18 to be Bookaar’s best bowler, with support from O’Neil 2/23 and O’Dowd 1/32.

Camperdown currently remains winless in the one-day rounds, after losing by 190 runs against Heytesbury at S.A. Wright Oval.

The Lakers won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that captain Steven Fisher would have been happy with after claiming an early wicket.

Ben Atkins claimed the first breakthrough, trapping Joel Moriarty leg before wicket for two and Camperdown had the visitors 1/4.

That brought Michael Clements to the crease and he, along with Simon Harkness, quickly took the game out of Camperdown’s hands.

The pair added 153 for the second wicket, before Clements was run out for 70 by Steven Fisher.

However, Harkness continued to be a headache for Fisher, as he struck up further partnerships with Noah Ackerley and Sam Newey on his way to a century.

Jye McLaughlin bowled Ackerley for one and Simon Richardson finally had Harkness caught for 103 but the Rebels were still well in control at 4/205.

The runs continued to flow for the Rebels, with Travis Brown and Newey adding 49 for the fifth wicket before Brown was bowled by Fisher.

Newey followed four runs later caught off Fisher’s bowling, before the Rebels finished their innings 6/262 shortly after.

Fisher (2/39) was the only one to take multiple wickets for Camperdown, with Ben Atkins (1/20), Simon Richardson (1/53) and Jye McLaughlin (1/55) all taking a wicket each.

Camperdown made a horror start with the bat, losing McLaughlin (2), Ryan Robbins (0) and Shane Stephens (3) with only six runs on the board.

Fisher (18) was able to add to the total, however his dismissal triggered another small collapse, as Camperdown went from 3/6 to 6/29.

The Lakers never recovered from that point and although they delayed the fall of wickets, they were unable to tick the scoreboard over.

Shane Wilson (12), Rhys Warmsley (8) and Ben Atkins (12 not out) all did their best to starve Heytesbury’s bowlers of wickets.

They tried to occupy the crease for as long as possible but their efforts were in vain after the home side’s start to the innings.

Harry Sumner was the final wicket to fall, bowled on the first ball of the 33rd over, with Camperdown dismissed for 72.

Pomborneit shared the points with Mortlake, after the game their match was washed out following Mortlake’s innings.

Mortlake finished 7/215 from their 50 overs, with Brad Hillman claiming 3/30 from 10 overs to be the Bulls’ best bowler.

Pomborneit made a strong start with the ball, as Hillman dismissed Tyler Schafer for 0 and Grant Place (1/40) claimed Clinton Baker’s wicket to have Mortlake 2/13.

The Cats steadied for the third wicket, with Todd Lamont (49) and Shane Slater (61) adding 60 before Hillman bowled the former.

Slater and Isaac Wareham (42) built another strong partnership for the fourth wicket adding 88 before Slater was caught off the bowling of Stephen Walters (1/26).

Michael Townsend (2/40) took the next two wickets for the Bulls, having Neil Kelly caught for 12, before he dismissed Wareham off his own bowling.

Hillman finished the innings with his third wicket, dismissing Lachie Barr before the rain came, finishing the match without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

This weekend’s action will see Camperdown host Mortlake, Pomborneit welcome Noorat and Bookaar travel to Cobden.