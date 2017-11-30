Merindah friends awarded

A DESIRE to help others has earned Camperdown’s Friends and Relatives of Merindah Lodge (FROM) members welcome recognition, as part of the National Volunteer Awards presentations last week.

Formed in 1991, the group interacts with residents to help improve their quality of care and quality of life in the aged care facility.

South West Healthcare Camperdown campus manager Janine Dureau-Finn nominated the group for helping to provide a variety of activities to stimulate and occupy residents.

“The group endeavours to replicate their home environment and provide similar activities to those that they would have been doing before admission to aged care,” she said.

“To provide a variety of options for residents takes time and commitment as well as, at times, substantial funds.

“Without the support of FROM, Merindah Lodge would struggle to provide all that they do.”

Activities the FROM committee help with include arts and crafts, memorial days, AFL grand final, Christmas, Mother’s Day and Melbourne Cup celebrations, along with fortnightly bacon and eggs mornings and regular music and dance days.

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate individuals and groups that show generosity and compassion to help others in one way or another.

“These awards are uplifting,” he said.

“Everyone has a generosity of spirit, of giving, of kindness and a willingness to give time to their fellow community members.”

Other Corangamite Shire award recipients include Dixie’s Ripley Watt and Princetown’s Lochard Pony Club.

Ms Ripley travels to Mornington every year to help with the distribution of Christmas hampers to 450 needy families across the district.

She is also a passionate advocate for youth in the Corangamite Shire and is the mayor of the youth council and representative with the ‘Beyond the Bell’ group.

Lochard Pony Club members were recognised for upkeeping the grounds, catering, instructing and hosting two horse trials, one summer camp and at least two training clinics.