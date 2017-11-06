Local clubs endure tough round

CAMPERDOWN skipper Steven Fisher admits he was ‘pretty happy’ with his side’s performance on Saturday despite losing by four wickets against Noorat.

The Lakers were taking part in their first 50 over game in over 18 months and acquitted themselves well in the top division.

Camperdown made a promising start batting first, with Jye McLaughlin (25), Darren Evans (24) and Ryan Robbins (23) setting up a platform at the top of the innings.

The side was well placed at 3/85 at drinks, and finished off their remaining 25 overs by adding 96 to their total for the loss of four more wickets.

Even though his side started strongly and were well positioned, Fisher lamented the loss of wickets in succession without consolidation.

He identified this as an area his side needs to work on, particularly after the start to the innings had the Lakers eyeing off a total over 200.

“I think at drinks we were sitting at two or three for 80 I think it was,” Fisher said.

“The last 25 overs set us for that total between 200 and 220, but we had a little lapse where we just lost clumps of wickets.

“That’s something we’re trying to build, not letting that one wicket become two and try to create that little partnership in between.”

Fisher top scored for his side with 51, relishing the opportunity to build on from the early partnerships built, as his side looked to bat its 50 overs.

He commended his top order for the starts they made, which in turn allowed their team-mates down the order to bat with more freedom as runs were already on the board.

“Our main goal was to bat our overs and we got through 50 and we had 181 on the board, so that was good,” Fisher said

“When you have them blokes up the top get you off to a good one, it definitely makes batting a lot easier.

“It was really good to see our top three all get starts, if one of them can go on it can certainly launch you for a big score.

“It’s always easier coming in when you have a bit of a score on the board.”

His side managed to reach their goal of batting out their 50 overs, finishing their innings at 7/181.

Camperdown were unable to make an early breakthrough in the field, as Pat Heffernan and Bernie Harris got Noorat off a strong start.

When Heffernan was dismissed with the score on 52, bowled by Shane Stephens and the Lakers claimed the wicket of Dean Abbott without addition to the score, Fisher sensed a change in momentum.

But just as Fisher felt the game was there for Camperdown to make their own, a 96 run partnership between Harris and Ben Kenna kept the game on Noorat’s terms.

The partnership saw Noorat to 3/149 when Harris was dismissed for 42, but Camperdown was unable to capitalise with a new batsman at the crease.

Kenna continued to guide Noorat towards the target, eventually dismissed for 66 by Bernard McLeod with the score on 174.

Camperdown were able to claim another wicket with the score on 181, before Noorat passed the total in the 42nd over.

Fisher credited his young side for their bowling effort, but was disappointed they couldn’t make the breakthrough to put more pressure on Noorat’s batsmen.

“When we got the first couple of wickets I thought we were back on top now, I thought ‘righto’ we’re just starting to swing the momentum back our way,” he said.

“But they batted really well, I don’t think in that time they gave a chance or they might have given one chance.

“I thought we bowled pretty well; we just weren’t able to get that breakthrough quick enough to really get the pressure on them.

“That made it a bit hard, but then we were able to get some late wickets, which turned it back in our favour a little bit, but we just weren’t able to get that initial breakthrough early enough.”

Despite the loss, Fisher was upbeat about his side’s performance, admitting that he was originally concerned with their ability to concentrate for the full 50 overs.

“Even though we didn’t get the win, I was pretty happy with how we went,” Fisher said.

“It was probably a defendable target but they batted really well, we just weren’t able to take early wickets.

“The bowling was really good I thought, we were able to keep it on one side of the wicket and in pretty good areas.

“We just weren’t able to cut down on the singles, they were able get two or three singles in the over and we couldn’t build that pressure to force them to play a big shot.”

Casting an eye on next week’s match against Cobden, Fisher said that his side needed to improve their concentration in the field to build pressure on the opposition.

“It’s just that concentration level, having them concentrate every ball of the game,” Fisher said

“I’ve been on it all year, just our fielding in general, making sure we’re not having those lapses in concentration and we can put the pressure on and stop them from getting easy singles.

“They’ve got a couple of key wickets to get through their batting order and if you can get them out cheaply it goes a long way to restricting their score.”

Fisher believed that there could be up to four changes for this weekend’s match, hoping he would have a full complement of players to choose from.

He believed his bowlers would hold the key in their first turf match this season, wants his charges to perform for their spots moving forward.

“If everyone’s available we should certainly strengthen our side, which is good and it gets that little bit of competitiveness for spots which always helps,” Fisher said.

“Being mid-November before we’re getting on it (the turf), it’s felt like we played away a lot so far, but being able to get the home ground and get it on turf I know our bowlers are certainly going to enjoy it.”

Meanwhile Bookaar and Pomborneit both suffered opening round losses, with the Pelicans defeated by Heytesbury and the Bulls by Cobden.

Bookaar batted first and finished their 50 overs at 9/155, thanks to 42 from Eddie Lucas.

Luke O’Neil (18 not out), Josh O’Dowd (16), Henry Green (15) and Simon Baker (13) all made starts for the Pelicans, but were unable to go on with it.

In reply, Heytesbury overcame a shaky start, with 88 from Travis Brown guiding the Rebels to a four wicket win.

The Rebels were 3/18 after early wickets from Michael Winzar (2/22) and Fraser Lucas (2/36), but recovered to chase the target down in the 39th over.

Pomborneit was unable to chase down the target of 174 set by Cobden, bowled out for 121 in the 46th over.

Earlier, Luke Lenehan (3/10) and Grant Place (3/22) had each claimed three wickets for the Bulls,

Lenehan claimed the prize scalp of Cobden co-captain Johno Benallack (94), just six runs shy of a century.

In reply, Tim Place (35) and Stephen Walters (23) were the best with bat for the Bulls, but received support from too few to get Pomborneit over the line.

Brent Noonan (12), Brad Hillman (11) and Luke Reynolds (11) all made starts but were unable to turn them into scores, as Cobden claimed regular wickets.

Next weekend Bookaar will host Pomborneit at the Camperdown Showgrounds, whilst the Lakers will play Cobden.