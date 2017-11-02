Joint leaders ahead of final rounds

TWO golfers sit tied atop of the A grade leader board after two rounds of the Camperdown Golf Club men’s championships last weekend.

Thirty nine golfers across the three grades took to the field for the opening round, with 14 golfers in A grade (handicap 1-11), 18 in B (12-19) and seven in C (20 and above).

Tom Moran and Troy Stephens share the lead in A grade; whilst Bernie Sinnott and Neville Swayn are ahead in the lower two grades.

Moran and Stephens both carded rounds of 75 and 79 to be overall leaders with a 36-hole score of 154.

The pair both had 75 off the stick on Saturday to lead the field, with Liam Lafferty and Jack Kerr both shooting 81 to be six shots behind in equal third.

The overnight leaders were able to conquer difficult conditions on Sunday, both posting scores of 79 as strong winds played havoc with golfers across the field.

Lafferty moved into outright third with a second round 79, two clear of Kerr (81) and Paul Stephens (79), with the latter moving up the leader board after an opening round 83.

In B grade, Sinnott, who is chasing a fourth consecutive championship, leads by one shot, after shooting scores of 83 and 85.

Sinnott led by a stroke overnight from Tom Clissold, who shot an 84, with Michael Hassett and David Regan both posting 85 on Saturday.

The second round saw Clissold fall six shots adrift of the lead, as Mark Kent (81) and David Absalom (85) moved into second and third after opening rounds of 88 and 87 respectively.

Swayn leads C grade by three shots after opening round 89 saw him ahead of Dale Evans (92) and Sam Walsh (95).

Swayn posted a second round score of 102 in the strong winds, with Walsh (99) faring a little better as he closed the gap to three strokes after 36 holes.

The difficult conditions saw Evans (109) slide down the leader board, with Jeff Collins backing up a first round 99 with 98 to move into third.

The final two rounds will be held this Saturday and Sunday, with tee-off from approximately 12 noon each day.

A grade top five: T. Stephens 75-79 (154), T. Moran 75-79 (154), L. Lafferty 81-79 (160), J. Kerr 81-81 (162), P. Stephens 83-79 (162).

B grade: B. Sinnott 83-85 (168), M. Kent 88-81 (169), D. Absalom 87-85 (172), D. Regan 85-88 (173), T. Clissold 84-90 (174).

C grade: N. Swayn 89-102 (191), S. Walsh 95-99 (194), J. Collins 99-98 (197), D. Evans 92-109 (201), J. O’Donohue 100- 104 (204).