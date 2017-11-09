Cup Day collision

CAMPERDOWN SES personnel used the jaws-of-life to free a local motorist from his vehicle after a collision on Pike Street on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm when a blue Holden Commodore travelling east along Ferguson Street failed to give way at the intersection and collided with an early model yellow Gemini, which was travelling south along Pike Street.

Both vehicles had single occupants that were not injured in the collision.

The driver of the Gemini was trapped for a short time due to the driver’s side-door being bent in the collision.

Camperdown police intend to issue the female driver of the Commodore with a penalty notice for ‘failure to give way’.

Local police, CFA and SES personnel attended the scene.

In a separate incident, a 20 year-old Gipplsand man was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital early Wednesday after veering off Forest Park Road and colliding with a gumtree.

The man had been working in the Camperdown area and was travelling north along Forest Park Road on his way to work when he left the road about 500 metres north of Hallyburtons Road.

The man sustained a broken right femur, while the car he was driving, a Hyundai coupe, was extensively damaged.

The incident occurred at about 6.10am.