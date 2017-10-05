Townsend takes helm at Pombo

POMBORNEIT has turned to a new mentor to lead the club in its bid to return to South West Cricket Association finals this upcoming season.

Michael Townsend joins the Bulls as captain-coach from the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, where he previously played for Merrivale, West Warrnambool and East Warrnambool.

He will bring a strong mix of leadership and experience to the side, having previously held captain-coach roles at both East and West Warrnambool.

Townsend provides the Bulls with another all-round option, having the spent majority of his career as a top/middle order batsman and opening/change bowler.

He joins the Bulls through a family connection, with his brother-in-law, Daniel Missen, a player and committee member at the club.

The Bulls will be looking to build on the momentum they gained last season, in which they only just missed the finals after losing their final game.

They went into the Christmas break sitting in third position after a strong start; however they were unable to replicate that form upon return, winning only two more matches.

However, in what promises to be a sign for the future, several younger players got their opportunity to play senior cricket for the side.

Robert McInnes, Jack Darcy, Josh Place and Luke Lenehan all made their division one debuts throughout the season having come through the under 16s.

Jordan Riches, who crossed from Bookaar, also made an impact at his new club, taking 28 wickets to be the club’s leading wicket taker.

Pomborneit will need to cover the losses of former skipper Mathew Bignell (interstate), Steven Castle (Nirranda), Steven Fisher (Camperdown) and Craig Sargeant (Nirranda), who have all left the club.

The Bulls open the season with home games against Bookaar and Camperdown in the first Twenty20 rounds that have been included in a new look SWCA fixture set to be unveiled next week.