Sun shines on busy show day

CAMPERDOWN and district community members flocked to the 2017 Camperdown Show over the weekend.

Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society secretary Amanda Manifold said the society was “very happy” with the community’s support for the show, with about 2000 people coming through the gates on Saturday.

“It’s just great to see so many people enjoy the good weather,” she said.

A number of attractions proved popular with the younger showgoers, including agricultural mascot George the Farmer.

Ms Manifold said George was a major advocate for the show’s theme this year, ‘Food Comes from Farms’.

“I think George the Farmer was a big hit with the kids,” she said.

Other competitions which sourced large fields were the ‘beaut ute’ contest, the dog jump and the Pet Parade.

Entries in the Pet Parade competition ranged from cute puppies to chickens and goats.

Ms Manifold said the stock competitions were also successful.

“Our stock entries were down a little bit, but the quality was great,” she said.

A range of rides, food trucks, as well as a petting zoo kept showgoers entertained throughout the day.

Ms Manifold said the show would not have been possible without the help of society members throughout the year.

“Thanks to all the committee members and the community for helping us,” she said.