Streetscape turning spooky

A NUMBER of Camperdown businesses are preparing for a long working day on Friday the 13th for a special sale event.

Camperdown’s 13 Hour Sale event will kick off at 8am on Friday and run throughout the day until 9pm.

Benallack’s Sports’ Michelle Elijah said the initiative will be a way for the Camperdown businesses to gear up for their Christmas shopping extravaganza.

“Shop owners will be all dressed up,” she said.

Ms Elijah said the sale will be 10 weeks and three days from Christmas Day, which adds to the superstitious nature of the day.

“We just thought it would be something fun for us to do,” she said.

Showcase Jewellers’ Sonia Ahearn said the long day will be an opportunity for locals to see the benefits of supporting local businesses.

“You wouldn’t get the sort of business you get here in Melbourne,” she said.

Businesses participating in the 13 Hour Sale event are:

• Affordable Elegance;

• Benallack’s Sports;

• Betta Home Living;

• Camperdown Authorised Newsagency;

• Camperdown Ritchies IGA;

• Camperdown Tobacconist and Gifts;

• Curls Surfwear;

• Full Bloom Florist;

• Gee Bees Media;

• Here Home Style Design;

• Laffs;

• The Little Pharmacy and Shoe Shop;

• Murray Fry Amcal Pharmacy;

• Showcase Jewellers; and

• Stihl Shop Camperdown.