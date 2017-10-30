Slim pickings in latest T20

BOOKAAR was unable to sustain their winning momentum from the previous weekend, defeated in both games of South West Cricket division one action.

The Pelicans suffered defeats against Heytesbury and Terang, unable to replicate their batting efforts against Camperdown and Cobden.

Bookaar elected to bat in the opening match against the Rebels and compiled 6/123 from their 20 overs.

Fraser Lucas (45 not out), Rohan Symes (17) and Simon Baker (15) all made runs for the Pelicans, but a tight bowling performance from the Rebels restricted the Pelicans’ batting prowess.

Joel Moriarty (2/12) and Michael Vogels (2/23) claimed two wickets each, with Paul Vogels (1/15) the other to claim a wicket for the Rebels.

The Rebels were sitting precariously at 4/43 in their pursuit of the runs, with the game evenly poised as Jeff Rosolin came to the crease.

Rosolin (37) joined Simon Harkness (43 not out) at the crease, with the pair putting on 73 to get Heytesbury within seven runs of the target.

Harkness hit fours on consecutive balls in the final over to bring the win up for the Rebels, with five Pelican bowlers each claiming a wicket.

In the afternoon match, the Pelicans lost by seven wickets to Terang at the Terang Turf.

Bookaar batted first and were in early trouble, as the loss of three quick wickets had the visitors in trouble at 3/17 after five overs.

The Pelicans steadied briefly, but found runs hard to come by, with the outfield slow and soft as a result of the recent wet weather.

Fraser Lucas (23), Zach Sinnott (13 not out) and Jarrod Evans (12) were the only Bookaar batsmen to reach double figures, as the Pelicans finished their 20 overs at 9/88.

In reply, Bookaar got off to a good start as Fraser Lucas dismissed Terang skipper Liam Geary for a duck.

But from that point onwards it was all Terang, as Tim Keane (43 not out) and Tyson Hay (25) shared a 63 run partnership before Keane hit the winning runs in the 18th over.

Pomborneit also suffered two defeats for the day, falling out of grand final contention as they lost to Noorat and Mortlake at Pomborneit.

The Bulls started the day in second position on the third, but with Heytesbury winning both matches, they slipped to third, missing out on a grand final place.

Pomborneit batted first after winning the toss against Noorat and were dealt an early blow with captain Michael Townsend run out for three.

Townsend was one of six batsmen to register less than 10 for the Bulls, as Grant Place (29) and Brad Hillman (16) led the Bulls to 8/95 from 20 overs.

In reply, Noorat recovered from a shaky start to reach the total in the 17th over, winning by six wickets.

Place (1/8) and Hillman (1/16) both made early breakthroughs for the Bulls, but a 52 run partnership between Bernie Harris and Ben Kenna steadied the Steamrollers.

Jordan Riches (2/10) claimed the wickets of Kenna and Gus Bourke to keep Pomborneit’s hopes alive, but Harris’s experience saw Noorat reach the target without losing another wicket.

In the afternoon game, the Bulls went with a change of tact and elected to send Mortlake into bat after winning the toss.

The decision paid early dividends with Grant Place (2/32) dismissing Shane Slater for seven to have Mortlake at 1/14.

The reigning premier was able to recover thanks to 49 from Clinton Baker and an unbeaten 27 from Isaac Wareham, posting 5/125 at the end of their innings.

The Bulls made a strong start to the run chase despite Grant Place being dismissed for three, and were well placed at 2/61 after David Murphy departed for 25.

His dismissal triggered a small collapse, as Jordan Riches (28) and Michael Townsend (2) joined in to have the Bulls 4/67.

The Bulls steadied through Josh Place (15 not out) and Hillman (13) but the home side wasn’t able to sustain the early momentum, finishing their innings 8/99.

Camperdown followed the trend of Bookaar and Pomborneit in losing both their games on Saturday, with the Lakers defeated by Cobden and Heytesbury.

The youthful Lakers suffered a six wicket loss to the Knights, after the home side was sent into bat first by the visitors.

The Lakers managed 7/83 from their 20 overs, but the Knights were able to reach the target four wickets down in the 14th over.

Camperdown claimed two early wickets to have the visitors on the back foot at 2/10, but the Knights recovered thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Matthew Harkin.

In the afternoon game, the Lakers suffered an eight wicket loss at the hands of Heytesbury.

Camperdown batted first after being sent into bat for the second time, with the Lakers having trouble against a disciplined Rebels bowling outfit.

The Lakers were on the back foot at 3/14, but Jye McLaughlin (18) and Steven Fisher (15) dug in for a small period, before the latter was dismissed on 35.

McLaughlin fell eight runs later, and the troubles continued for the Lakers, losing their remaining five wickets for 30 runs to be bowled out for 73.

The Rebels had little trouble navigating towards the target in the run chase, losing only two wickets as they passed the score in the 12th over.

Fisher (1/11) and Harry Sumner (1/16) claimed the wickets for Camperdown, capping off a disappointing day for the Lakers.